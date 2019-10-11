RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Oct 2019 21:42 |  By RnMTeam

5 Reasons why MTV Hustle finale will be 'Bohat Hard'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle, not only brought underground rap to mainstream, but won a million hearts for the powerful compositions by the contestants, unique writing and beats and soul-stirring renditions. The show has also garnered immense love and support, all the way from Bollywood! Popular music composers Shekhar Ravjiani, Salim Merchant to superstar Ranveer Singh- all of them have praised the show!

And now, after a memorable and an entertaining journey of 10 weeks, MTV Hustle is all geared up for an exciting grand finale! From 15 budding contestants, top 5 finalists- Kolkata-based EPR, Amritsar boy RCR, Ludhiana-based M-Zee Bella, Bihari boy Shloka and Delhi-based King, are all geared up to fight it out to become the next rap sensation.

This Saturday and Sunday, MTV Hustle gives you five reasons to tune-in to the exciting finale episode-

Shekhar Ravjiani mesmerizes with his new track!

The heartthrob of Bollywood music, Shekhar Ravjiani will perform on his sizzling new track, along with Nucleya who gives a stunning beat to the track. The cherry on the cake will be Raja Kumari’s upbeat rap rendition in the performance. This entertaining act and the epic new trio are not to be missed!

Naezy the Baa’s smashing ‘Fatke’

 The asli Gully boy- Naezy the Baa, who has also been a part of the judges’ panel of MTV Hustle before, will set the stage on fire with his lit performance on “Fatke”. Naezy, who has been closely following the show, will entertain the audience with all his witty comments on the finalists. Watch out for this coolest launda!

 Groove to the Indo-Western beat of L-Fresh The Lion!

 Australian hip-hop artist L-Fresh The Lion, will leave the audience and Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari stunned with his performance. Watch out for his performance with Raftaar on his popular song, “Dilli Wali Baatcheet” and the cypher with the very talented and finalist, EPR, where he will force the audience to groove and do some “Balle Balle.”

 These talented regional rappers bring in the unique flavors of India!

 The grand finale will also see some of the talented regional rappers from different parts of the country- Odisha, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Assam and Mumbai. Their different renditions will be a beautiful reflection of the country’s diversity, unified by the medium of rap. This fusion act will leave a smile on your face!

 Raftaar’s Kalamkaar Parivaar to grace the Rap stage!

The Kalamkaar gang will join the rap king Raftaar to create magic on the stage. Watch this popular gang in their full zest and vigor rooting for the finalists of MTV Hustle!

 Who will win the coveted title of MTV Hustle to become India’s first rap sensation? Tune-in to the finale episode of MTV Hustle, this Saturday and Sunday at 7PM only on MTV.

Tags
MTV Naezy Raftaar Raja Kumari Divine rap rapper Ranveer Singh Shekhar Ravjiani Salim Merchant
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2019

Nick Jonas in love with Pritam's 'First Class' song

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in recent interview with EIC while promoting The Sky Is Pink, revealed that Nick Jonas listens to First Class song from Kalank before going on stage.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Raja Kumari releases official music video of 'Karma'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari has released the official music video of her track Karma. She says the track is a reminder that beautiful things come to life when strong women put their skills together.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Naezy starts his Aafat tour with a Bang at IIT Delhi Fest

MUMBAI: Rap sensation Naezy, with his recent release Fatke kickstarted his Live Tour named after his first-ever release - AAFAT at IIT Delhi's festival, Rendezvous on 4 October.

read more
News | 25 Sep 2019

MTV Hustle: Global stars DJ Bobby Friction, L-Fresh grace the rap battle

MUMBAI: India’s rap reality show, MTV Hustle is approaching its finale and bringing an intense competition amongst the top ten rappers. Week on week, the battle is getting a notch higher with performances that are taking the audience and the judges in awe of them.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin team up for a single

MUMBAI:  Black Eyed Peas have joined hands with singer J Balvin for a single RITMO (Bad boys for life). The upbeat track will appear on the...read more

2
Mahesh Bhatt remembers Jagjit Singh on eight death anniversary

MUMBAI:  It's been eight years since Ghazal King Jagjit Singh died at the age of 70, and he continues to be missed by music lovers.On Singh's eighth...read more

3
Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October. Kohinoor is...read more

4
Nick Jonas in love with Pritam's 'First Class' song

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in recent interview with EIC while promoting The Sky Is Pink, revealed that Nick Jonas listens to First Class song...read more

5
Urban music festival 'Disrupt' returns with a power packed line-up!

MUMBAI: Disrupt is more than a festival. It’s where music meets innovation. Having made its debut in 2017, Disrupt is back with its third edition...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group