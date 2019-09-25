RadioandMusic
News |  25 Sep 2019 16:16

Amaal Mallik buys his first house!

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s youngest music composer, Amaal Mallik has bought his first house. The musician took his Instagram handle to share the news of his new living pad with fans.

@mansipandey_tdh @thedesignhousecompany @archdigestindia

From a stylish kitchen, living area and his music room, Amaal’s house is a classy piece of design. Amaal Mallik has indeed bought his dream house, which is designed by The Design House Company. He also thanked its owner Mansi Pandey in the post.

Meanwhile, Amaal Mallik recently made a hat-trick by winning the ‘Best Music Director’ at IIFA for the third consecutive year. He bagged the prestigious award for the film, Sonu Ke Tiru Ki Sweety. IIFA 2019 was recently held in Mumbai.

IIFA 2019: Amaal Mallik makes hat-trick; wins 'Best Music Director' award

Tags
Amaal Mallik IIFA Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety IIFA Awards Best Music Director Bollywood music composer
