IIFA 2019: Amaal Mallik makes hat-trick; wins 'Best Music Director' award

MUMBAI: Music composer Amaal Mallik has nailed a hat-trick at IIFA Awards by bagging the ‘Best Music Director’ award for the third time in a row. With this Amaal has become the youngest composer to achieve this noteworthy feat.

Mallik, who won the award for the comedy flick, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, exclaimed, “As musicians, for all the music we ever do, we seek that nod, smile and sense of acknowledgement that people cultivate towards our work. It makes us want to strive for better and helps us shape our soundscape and present it in a grander way, each time.”

“I'd really like to thank IIFA for being one such force, that recognizes and acknowledges the work we as musicians, put in. It is an extremely humbling feeling and it only means that I'm going to stop at nothing to just get better at what I do and reach for that extra mile each time. Thank you IIFA and all you lovely people for always showering so much love and warmth. I hope it keeps coming,” he further thanked.

We at Radioandmusic also congratulate Amaal Mallik for his remarkable victory at IIFA Awards 2019.