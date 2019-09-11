Whatt! Singer Sophie Choudry recruits Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Singer Sophie Choudry and actress Kim Sharma are eager to hire Main Tera Hero actor Varun Dhawan as their photo editor.

On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram to share a photo of his which has a moving background of the sky and river. The actor captioned the image, "I'm really impressed with my edit skills."

Commenting on his photo, Sophie wrote, "Sending you my waterfall pic. Pls edit."

Mohabbatein actress Kim also requested, "Wow ! Pls do for me also!"

Looks like Varun is getting attention from other Bollywood celebrities as well for his photo editing skills as actress Ileana D'Cruz commented: "So am I!"

Varun replied to Sophie, "So many requests yaa haha".

He wrote to Kim, "It's an art Kimi."

Coming to Ileana's comment, Varun wrote, "You can have a sandwich since you really have been working out."

Recently, Varun had posted a ‘thunder’ emoji on a hot photo of Ileana on Instagram.

On the work front, Varun has two films lined up, one is Remo D'souza's, Street Dancer 3D and the other is his father David Dhawan's directorial, Coolie No. 1.

(Source: IANS)