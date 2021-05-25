For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 May 2021 10:34

Veere Di Wedding Music composer Harsh Upadhyay talks about backlash faced by his song Duniya Sharma Jayegi

MUMBAI: Music Composer and producer Harsh Upadhyay has composed a song "Lad Lenge" to appreciate all the frontline workers and create a sense of positivity amongst all the citizens of our country. This idea is curated by “ Fast and Up “ along with Varun Dhawan .

His past stints as a music producer includes Duniya Sharma Jayegi (Khaali Peeli) with vishal shekhar, Baja ke Tumba (Phillauri), Bhangra Ta Sajda ( Veere Di wedding), Pappi le loon (Veere Di Wedding) and Uri ( backgroud score ).

Also he is one of the music composer for the film ‘Street Dancer’ starring Varun Dhawan where he has recreated a song 'Suno Gaur Se'.

On talking about his past stint Duniya Sharma Jayegi he says,"Well, everyone is entitled to their own opinion. This song had absolutely no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments. I was the music producer for that particular song and it was one of my best experience working with one of the finest composers in the industry Vishal sir and Shekhar sir."

Also talking about the trend of remixes he adds,"I feel remixes/recreations are good only if the originality and soul of the original song is intact. It is also very important that people related to the original song should be happy with the recreation."

He recreated the iconic song Suno Gaur se from Street Dancer 3D on which he shares,"In my case there was no pressure rather i was feeling very lucky that I got a chance to recreate such legendary song. Also, my recreation was sung by Shankar Mahadevan sir himself who sung the original song.So its not about comparisons at all. It is his song only, I have just reproduced it as a dance track (version) of the song."

(Source: IANS)

Veere Di Wedding Songs Varun Dhawan Shankar Mahadevan Street Dancer 3D music
