Marvin Dee Band announces new start with 'Changes'

MUMBAI: Marvin Dee Band is starting a brand new chapter and is celebrating this new start with the release of a new album, a grand release show in PAARD, The Hague and a new single, Sweetlake City!

The up and coming art-rock/Americana Marvin Dee Band from Rotterdam, NL, is releasing a new album. The band speaks of a new chapter after a long period of change and growth on a personal and musical level. The new album is therefore called Changes. The name started out as a working title, after a song that didn’t end up making the final cut, but the name stuck and continuously came out on top as the most suitable title.

The band went through a long period of change and growth, which they are now wrapping up. With a new guitarist, new backing vocalists and a new drummer, Marvin Dee Band is truly reborn. The new album features 11 captivating songs that each reveal a little bit of the band’s story.

The band is starting off their new beginning in PAARD, The Hague on the 6th of October, where they will celebrate the release of the album with a spectacular live show with horns, strings and special guests joining them on stage. For now, the album will only be released on CD and Vinyl, so it will not appear in all the online streaming services just yet. On 4 October, the fourth single from the album, Sweetlake City will be released on all digital platforms.

What: Release party album ‘Changes’

Where: PAARD, The Hague on.

When: Sunday, 6 October 2019.