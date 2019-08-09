Labels should have 'vision' like Jackky Bhagnani, says The Doorbeen

MUMBAI: The Doorben boys, who are widely known for their song Lamborghini have associated with Jackky Bhagnani’s music label called Jjust Music.

Speaking about their association with Jjust Music, The Doorben boys exclaimed, “We were happy to meet Jackky Bhagnani we learned his vision on the label and were inspired by it. In fact, rest of the labels should have a vision like him. He understood what we actually wanted and he believed in us. Jjust Music aims to provide justice to musicians/music and we are sure it will live up to its standard.”

The band will be launching their new song very soon in collaboration with him and have a huge surprise for fans. Well they did not reveal the secret but shared a glimpse of what their song will be all about.

The boys told, “The track would be a fusion of electronic music, folk music, and will have futuristic sounds, people will hear this song on loop. We are sure that fans will love this track even more than Lamborghini.”

In terms of their upcoming projects, the band revealed about having film songs and collaborations in the pipeline.

We wish the band all the good luck!

