| 06 Aug 2019
I have put my heart and soul into Jjust Music: Jackky Bhagnani
Tags:
Labels | Jackky Bhagnani | The Doorbeens | Lamborghini | music | label |

MUMBAI: Actor, producer and now entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani, who is known for his fine ear for music, has launched a new music label called Jjust Music.

Jjust music stands for music that will resonate with the masses and promises to give a fair platform to both topmost and upcoming musical talent.

On the occasion of the logo launch, Jackky exclaimed, "I am very excited to announce the launch of my dream project - Jjust Music. I have put my heart and soul into this label. It is the one-stop destination for everything to do with music, freedom to create and consume nothing but the best that music has to offer.I hope we touch the heart of many. Join us in this beautiful journey of making Jjust Music a place where music creators and listeners come together.”

The label will be releasing its first single with Lamborghini fame Doorbeen boys. This will be followed up with a promising and strong line up of talent.

