News |  08 Aug 2019 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Shogun releases smooth vocal-pop single

MUMBAI: Trance luminary and versatile producer Shogun has released the fifth and final single, Lucky Strikes, off his forthcoming album, BLACK & GOLD. Breaking his customary trance production mold, Lucky Strikes sees Shogun deliver a smooth electro-pop summer record that is packed with nostalgia. Lucky Strikes is available now across all digital streaming platforms via CMC Music.

Lucky Strikes completes the sequence of pre-album release singles and introduces listeners to a softer side of his work. Led by an electrifying guitar riff complemented by a glossy vocal topline, Lucky Strikes is made for those who are believers in the notion of ‘love at first sight’. Contrary to the trance-stricken sound he has become known for, Shogun delivers a smooth, stripped-down, entrancing single perfect for those nights you wish could last forever.

This summer has been nothing short of extraordinary for trance mainstay Shogun. The Orange County native has been hard at work gearing up for the release of his sophomore album - a double-sided project meant to showcase the versatility of his production capabilities. The GOLD side of BLACK & GOLD will feature a slew of introspective, emotional, and dialed back records and fans will be treated to Shogun’s trademarked club-primed anthems on the BLACK side. BLACK & GOLD will be available to stream worldwide across all platforms on August 16th, 2019.

