phonewifey and AVA AKIRA create a dreamy, nocturnal atmosphere with new single 'Recall'

MUMBAI: phonewifey and AVA AKIRA have returned with another collaborative effort: ‘Recall’. The track is the first single from their upcoming EP release ‘phoneAVA’ and it hits hard while still displaying a sensitive side to them both. Inspired by hazy cloud-rap vocal deliveries, lush 80’s synth-pads and the pumping bass of 00’s Electro, ‘Recall’ creates a dreamy, nocturnal atmosphere that still bangs hard.
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more
MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more
MUMBAI: Facebook is now making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their musread more
MUMBAI: YouTube has long been the most popular music service in the world.read more
MUMBAI: Lomotif is celebrating World Music Day (June 21st) by giving content creators around the world an opportunity to be spotted and get that one...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed producer and multi-instrumentalist Rostislav Vaynshtok, better known by his artist name Slavvy is taking listeners into a synthwave...read more
MUMBAI: Alt-pop singer-songwriter morgxn has teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles to share an emotional reimagination of his hit...read more
MUMBAI: phonewifey and AVA AKIRA have returned with another collaborative effort: ‘Recall’. The track is the first single from their upcoming EP...read more
MUMBAI: Disco King Bappi Lahiri continues to amaze everyone in the music fraternity as he has done on this track where he pays homage to the late...read more