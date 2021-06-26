phonewifey and AVA AKIRA create a dreamy, nocturnal atmosphere with new single 'Recall'

MUMBAI: phonewifey and AVA AKIRA have returned with another collaborative effort: ‘Recall’. The track is the first single from their upcoming EP release ‘phoneAVA’ and it hits hard while still displaying a sensitive side to them both. Inspired by hazy cloud-rap vocal deliveries, lush 80’s synth-pads and the pumping bass of 00’s Electro, ‘Recall’ creates a dreamy, nocturnal atmosphere that still bangs hard.