'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein: Sugandha Date's rendition impresses Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: The latest song, Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein from the musical Umrao Jaan Ada, is getting a raving response from the audience. Composed as well as by Salim-Sulaiman, various singers are singing their own rendition of the song, sung by Pratibha Singh Badal. A version sung by Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019 winner Sugandha Date has grabbed eyeballs.

The singer shared her version of the melodious track on Instagram.

Sugandha Date on Instagram: "Tried my own rendition of this composition from @umraojaan by @salimmerchant Sir and @sulaiman.merchant Sir beautifully sung by..."

Reposting her video, Salim Merchant exclaimed, “I’m overwhelmed with the response of ‘Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahein’ from @umraojaan the musical. So many amazing singers have done their renditions. @sugandhadateofficial has sung this so beautifully.”

