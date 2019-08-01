RadioandMusic
News |  01 Aug 2019 14:01

Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik for misleading on comeback, questions channel

MUMBAI: The feud between singer Sona Mohapatra and Anu Malik has commenced again as the former has slammed the composer for stating that he was away from work for no rhyme or reason.

It is Malik’s comeback single, Monday that released on 29 July, when the singer had revealed the reason for his short sabbatical in a statement. This eventually led to Sona reminding the composer that it was his instances of sexual misconduct that which led to him being kicked off from Indian Idol 10.

She tweeted, “Anu Malik, these were the reasons, rhyme you go figure. She also listed quotes of female survivors, who Malik tried assaulting in the past. While one quote read, “Anu Malik’s predatory behaviour was commonplace during Indian Idol shoots,” the other revealed, “Anu Malik lifted my skirt and dropped his pants, claims survivor.”

While sharing links of some leading news portals that carried stories of accusations against Anu Malik during the MeToo movement, she also shared a news piece, where singer Shweta Pandit had spoke against Malik, “Singer Shweta Pandit calls Anu Malik a paedophile”.

In the accompanying tweet, Mohapatra questioned makers of Superstar Singer and SonyLIV producers, “One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?”

Anu Malik is yet-to-respond to Sona’s tweet.

Check Sona’s tweets below

