RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2018 15:33 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Mika Singh released in UAE

MUMBAI : Singer Mika Singh, who was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint about Mika sending inappropriate pictures, was released following the intervention of the Indian Embassy.

Mika was released on Thursday night following the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told Gulf News.

Suri said Mika is expected to appear in a court later, reports gulfnews.com.

The envoy said although Mika was arrested in Dubai, the police took him to Abu Dhabi as the complainant was holding an Abu Dhabi residence visa.

The singer was arrested in the UAE on Thursday for sending lewd pictures to the Brazilian teenager.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Mika Singh UAE Abu Dhabi
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2018

Mika Singh lands in soup again for sexual misconduct, gets arrested in Dubai!

MUMBAI: King of Bollywood Bhangra, Mika Singh has once again landed in soup for sexual misconduct. The singer was detained in Dubai at 3 am after a Brazilian model alleged him for sending inappropriate pictures to her.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

Marketing aspect shouldn't interfere in the creativity of the show, says Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, who next will be seen as a judge in radio channel 92.7 Big FM's Benadryl Big Golden Voice season 6, has said that marketing aspect shouldn't interfere in the creativity of the show.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh bereaved

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died here on Monday.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2018

Shankar Mahadevan shares an interesting video on Twitter

MUMBAI: No doubt India has humongous talent, especially when it comes to music we are huge and our music industry has left no stone unturned to showcase this talent. Lately, Shankar Mahadevan took to Twitter to share this unique talent.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2018

Mika Singh and Ankit Tiwari sing 'Chotey Bade' for 'FryDay'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer, Mika Singh along with Ankit Tiwari, has sung Chotey Bade for the upcoming Bollywood movie FryDay. Watch the song below:

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

Press Releases
Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Indread more

Press Releases
Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan.read more

top# 5 articles

1
The musical phenomenon called Ajay-Atul

MUMBAI: Indian film industry has seen many musical duos, who have created a library of genius music in the past century. Shankar-Jaikishan,...read more

2
Television actress Shilpa Shinde to host a segment of 'TV ki Panchayat' on RED FM

MUMBAI:  RED FM had launched Channel no 935, a new age, on air property with RJ Akriti earlier this year and the radio jock has been churning...read more

3
Singer Kavita Seth collaborates with son for Pakistani film

MUMBAI : Iktara fame singer Kavita Seth has collaborated with her singer-composer son Kanishk Seth for a Pakistani film's song "Dil Jogia".Talking...read more

4
Mika Singh lands in soup again for sexual misconduct, gets arrested in Dubai!

MUMBAI: King of Bollywood Bhangra, Mika Singh has once again landed in soup for sexual misconduct. The singer was detained in Dubai at 3 am after a...read more

5
Singer Mika Singh released in UAE

MUMBAI : Singer Mika Singh, who was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint about Mika sending inappropriate...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group