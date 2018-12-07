Singer Mika Singh released in UAE

MUMBAI : Singer Mika Singh, who was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint about Mika sending inappropriate pictures, was released following the intervention of the Indian Embassy.



Mika was released on Thursday night following the intervention of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, told Gulf News.



Suri said Mika is expected to appear in a court later, reports gulfnews.com.



The envoy said although Mika was arrested in Dubai, the police took him to Abu Dhabi as the complainant was holding an Abu Dhabi residence visa.



The singer was arrested in the UAE on Thursday for sending lewd pictures to the Brazilian teenager.

(Source: IANS)