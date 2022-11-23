RadioandMusic
News |  23 Nov 2022

Beautiful actress Arushi Handa features in Pannu Maan and Heera singh’s song 'Kudi Kamaal'

MUMBAI: The Young brothers Pannu Maan & Heera singh composed and sung the song Kudi Kamaal. The song was filmed in Dubai with expensive cars and also featuring , Pannu Maan & Heera singh and the stunning actress Arushi Handa, who also took part in Splitsvilla 11. 

The musical duo Pannu Maan and Heera Singh , are confident of their hard work they put into the song and are sure that the music industry would appreciate their effort they put forth.

‘Kudi Kamaal’, is a trendy upbeat dance song with a happy vibe, recently posted on the Stereosinghz music channel on YouTube. 

Pannu Maan and Heera singh are thankful and motivated by the affection and acclaim that "kudi kamaal" has received from music fans, and they make a commitment to continue their wonderful job in all of their future songs.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL DUO ,PANNU MAAN & HEERA SINGH

Pannu Maan & Heera singh, brothers who shared a love of Indian Western music, went to school and grew up together. Heera Singh began singing when he was 12 years old, while Pannu Maan began singing when he was just 9 years old.

Every time, they would first talk about the song's concept before beginning together. One of the individuals composes and writes, while the other organizes. Three of the songs they have written and performed have already been released.

They come from a musical family and are attempting to carry on the tradition as the eighth generation. His grandfather was a rhythmist who collaborated with Lata Mangeshkar Ji and created many excellent songs, including Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Chup Chup Khade Ho Jarur Koi Baat Hai etc.

Pannu's inspiration is Mika Singh and Ustad Harinder Singh Fakkar, while Heera draws inspiration from his father and Irish DJ Avicii.

They have also worked with Mika Singh on his music channel and are happy to have Mika as a mentor in the music industry.

They want to make sure they are on top, win an Indian Grammy and explore themselves in Sufi Thumri Folk as well as pop hip hop rock.

