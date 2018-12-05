RadioandMusic
News |  05 Dec 2018 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan’s iconic song with the similar title and features Dhvani along with Deepali Negi, Siddharth, and Palak Singhal.

Speaking about this noteworthy achievement, happy Dhvani exclaims, “I’m already overwhelmed by the response I have been receiving so far. The whole team has equally contributed to the success of the song and we are glad that our efforts have been paid off.’’
Shot in the traditional province of Rajasthan, the song is a fairytale love story, showcasing innocent love. Apart from the love story, the eye-catchy locations of Rajasthan add to the beauty of this Leja Re.

The original version was composed by Sandeep Shandeliya, while the lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil.

Produced under T-Series, Leja Re is composed by Tanishk Bagchi while Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are the directors of the song. The revamped version has been penned by Rashmi Virag.

