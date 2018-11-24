RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Nov 2018 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali recreates magic of Shreya Ghoshal's 'Leja Re'

MUMBAI: After over a decade, the smashing hit Leja Re by Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan has been re-created and is sung by Dhvani Bhanusali. Post the grand success of Dilbar and Ishare Tere, Dhvani is excited to come up with Leja Re, which was launched today. The video is presented by giant music label T-Series.

The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who is the man behind Dilbar Dilbar, Tu Cheez Badi Hain Mast Mast, among many others. The new lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag and directed by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

The video of this song is filmed in the picturesque Alwar, Rajasthan. While the charm of old song has been retained, the video is shot to cater to the millennial audience. With a backdrop of destination wedding, where a very good-looking guy falls in love with the lead girl (also played by Dhvani), who is portrayed as the girl next door. Though the plot is cliché, the new trends of hashtags and destination weddings is seamlessly incorporated.

Speaking on the video, director duo Radhika – Vinay said, “We have made several pop songs and their videos in the past, but soon moved over to direct movies and film songs. It was since past few months, we thought of exploring the idea of making a pop song again as we really believe the time for solo singing artist is back and the audience really wants to listen to new young talented singers. So, when we heard the recreated version of our own hit song Leja Re by Tanishk in Dhvani’s voice, we were pleasantly surprised and must say super impressed. It was as good, if not better than our own original hit song and we knew this will be a modern-day young age love track that will travel. We have heard Dhvani’s previous work also and she has made this rendition of Leja Re sound very special. She is also very comfortable in front of the camera and that confidence made us take a decision to direct this song. The original song Leja Re was shot by us with the music legend Ustad Sultan Khan and the reaction, we received at that time, was humbling. We had to do justice to that. We have tried to make an amalgamation of old and new with this track, with super talented composer and singer team of Tanishk and Dhvani and are so happy that this song, which is shot as a story of first love, has shaped up as good as our original blockbuster song.

Tanishk Bagchi added, “Leja Re is one of the pop song classics and the song is still everyone’s favourite including mine. I have always been a huge fan of Sandesh Shandaliya and the song, he made, is so heart touching. When I was suggested to recreate the song, it was a challenge for me, big shoes to fill in. But I am happy with the way, the song has turned out and Rashmi Virag sir has written lyrics that make this one a new individual song in itself. Dhvani and I have worked together before for Dilbar, and when she came on board for the rendition Leja Re it has brought innocence and freshness to the recreated track.”

During the course of the launch event, Dhvani shared that initially, they very toying with the idea of re-creating Ek Garam Chay Ki Pyali Ho, but somehow that didn’t work out, “but Leja Re worked out beautifully and owes a lot to Tanshik.”

Dhvani continues, “Leja Re is like a dream song for me. The original song by Shreya Ma’am is so melodious and I am huge fan of hers and that song. It is still on my playlist like many others. Tanishk Sir has recreated this one and it sounds so different yet the flavor is old. I am so glad that I could also feature in this video and Vinay Sir and Radhika Ma’am shot my first solo single. They were very patient during the entire shoot and the video will always remain so close to my heart. I am very excited.”

Dhvani also added how she had to take training in vocal music, both, Indian and Western, and lose around 15 kgs to seem fit for the video.

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Tanishk Bagchi Dilbar Shreya Ghoshal Ustad Sultan Khan Radhika-Vinay
Related news
News | 15 Nov 2018

Shreya Ghoshal sings for web series

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal, who has lent her voice to some memorable film songs, has now sung for a web series. She says it was an exciting opportunity and she had a wonderful time.

read more
News | 14 Nov 2018

'Love Me India' contestant Deyashini Roy confident about winning the show

MUMBAI: Love Me India contestant Deyashini Roy is quite confident about winning the show. The 14-year-old recently made this journey while speaking to Radioandmusic in an exclusive interview.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2018

Songs based on Indian Classical Music

MUMBAI: Indian Classical music has been an inspiration for many Hindi Film songs, many of which have been chartbusters. While common people might not understand the intricacies of the song, they enjoy it nonetheless.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Rajasthani Folk music meets mainstream

MUMBAI: Rajasthani culture has been the basis of many films and subsequently the songs in Bollywood. Be it some of the iconic songs or some recent chartbusters, influences of folk music can be traced in them. Let’s have a look at some of them.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Dev Negi expresses his happiness on the success of 'Rangtaari'

MUMBAI: Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame Dev Negi, who recently gave vocals to a chart buster track Rangtaari is doing immensely well crossing 27 million views. With its beaming success Dev Negi has expressed his elation through a message.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Head to the Cuckoo Club to witness Fever 104 FM's 'The Open Mic' with RJ Roshan

MUMBAI: Fever 104 FM has been doing innovative initiatives to engage their audiences.read more

Press Releases
Kolkata: Superhits 93.5 RED FM launches 'Nalbandi' in association with M.P. Birla Cement for water conservation

MUMBAI: Superhits 93.5 RED FM and M.P.read more

News
Simon Fuller's band's debut India tour also marks their first association with Badshah

MUMBAI: Simon Fuller's global pop group, Now United is coming to India for the first time in assread more

News
T-Series mains Bhushan Kumar and Vinod Bhanushali credit ‘content’ for their chance to become number one YouTube channel in the world

MUMBAI: With what has kept the world guessing is the neck-throat between T-Series and PewDiePie, read more

News
To be able to perform and stand for your county is one of the lifetime experiences: RJ Devaki on International Radio Festival 2018

MUMBAI: One of the most astounding RJs and Red FM fame RJ Devaki from Ahmedabad was chosen as thread more

top# 5 articles

1
Short films are the only medium, where mistakes are tolerated: Dadasaheb Phalke award winner music director Advait Neemlekar

MUMBAI: Known for composing over 160 short films and numerous ad film, Advait Neemlekar is a composer and music producer with a distinct style and...read more

2
Salman Ali's performance reminds Zeenat Aman of Amitabh Bachchan on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest singing reality show, Indian Idol 10 has been delighting its audience with soul stirring singing by...read more

3
Kedarnath: 'Qaafirana' trends at #14 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The second song, Qaafirana, from the upcoming Sushant Singh Rajput and debutant Sara Ali Khan starrer, Kedarnath, is currently trending at...read more

4
VYRL Originals Presents the versatile singer, songwriter Asim Azhar with his heart wrenching new single 'Jo Tu Na Mila'

MUMBAI:  VYRL Originals is proud to present an exceptional young singer, songwriter and musician Asim Azhar.  His brand new single titled Jo Tu Na...read more

5
Trying to be more like Jesus: Justin Beiber

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Beiber, who got hitched a few months ago to model Hailey Baldwin, says love is not easy but he is trying to become more like...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group