Dhvani Bhanushali recreates magic of Shreya Ghoshal's 'Leja Re'

MUMBAI: After over a decade, the smashing hit Leja Re by Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan has been re-created and is sung by Dhvani Bhanusali. Post the grand success of Dilbar and Ishare Tere, Dhvani is excited to come up with Leja Re, which was launched today. The video is presented by giant music label T-Series.

The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who is the man behind Dilbar Dilbar, Tu Cheez Badi Hain Mast Mast, among many others. The new lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag and directed by director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

The video of this song is filmed in the picturesque Alwar, Rajasthan. While the charm of old song has been retained, the video is shot to cater to the millennial audience. With a backdrop of destination wedding, where a very good-looking guy falls in love with the lead girl (also played by Dhvani), who is portrayed as the girl next door. Though the plot is cliché, the new trends of hashtags and destination weddings is seamlessly incorporated.

Speaking on the video, director duo Radhika – Vinay said, “We have made several pop songs and their videos in the past, but soon moved over to direct movies and film songs. It was since past few months, we thought of exploring the idea of making a pop song again as we really believe the time for solo singing artist is back and the audience really wants to listen to new young talented singers. So, when we heard the recreated version of our own hit song Leja Re by Tanishk in Dhvani’s voice, we were pleasantly surprised and must say super impressed. It was as good, if not better than our own original hit song and we knew this will be a modern-day young age love track that will travel. We have heard Dhvani’s previous work also and she has made this rendition of Leja Re sound very special. She is also very comfortable in front of the camera and that confidence made us take a decision to direct this song. The original song Leja Re was shot by us with the music legend Ustad Sultan Khan and the reaction, we received at that time, was humbling. We had to do justice to that. We have tried to make an amalgamation of old and new with this track, with super talented composer and singer team of Tanishk and Dhvani and are so happy that this song, which is shot as a story of first love, has shaped up as good as our original blockbuster song.

Tanishk Bagchi added, “Leja Re is one of the pop song classics and the song is still everyone’s favourite including mine. I have always been a huge fan of Sandesh Shandaliya and the song, he made, is so heart touching. When I was suggested to recreate the song, it was a challenge for me, big shoes to fill in. But I am happy with the way, the song has turned out and Rashmi Virag sir has written lyrics that make this one a new individual song in itself. Dhvani and I have worked together before for Dilbar, and when she came on board for the rendition Leja Re it has brought innocence and freshness to the recreated track.”

During the course of the launch event, Dhvani shared that initially, they very toying with the idea of re-creating Ek Garam Chay Ki Pyali Ho, but somehow that didn’t work out, “but Leja Re worked out beautifully and owes a lot to Tanshik.”

Dhvani continues, “Leja Re is like a dream song for me. The original song by Shreya Ma’am is so melodious and I am huge fan of hers and that song. It is still on my playlist like many others. Tanishk Sir has recreated this one and it sounds so different yet the flavor is old. I am so glad that I could also feature in this video and Vinay Sir and Radhika Ma’am shot my first solo single. They were very patient during the entire shoot and the video will always remain so close to my heart. I am very excited.”

Dhvani also added how she had to take training in vocal music, both, Indian and Western, and lose around 15 kgs to seem fit for the video.