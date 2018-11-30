RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2018 13:18 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Khaled, Floyd Mayweather Jr. charged with cryptocurrency fraud

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged music producer DJ Khaled and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. with promoting investments in initial cryptocurrency coin offerings without revealing that they had been paid.

The stock market regulatory authority on Thursday said that cryptocurrency coins sold in initial coin offerings (ICO) may be considered securities and subject to federal securities laws, reports CNN.

Both Khaled and Mayweather settled with the SEC and agreed not to promote any securities, even digital ones, for two years and three years, respectively, it said.

They also agreed to give back the money they had received to the SEC and pay penalties with interest.

Mayweather failed to disclose that he had received $300,000 from three different ICO issuers, including $100,000 from Centra Tech.

Khaled failed to disclose a payment of $50,000 from the same company.

Centra has separately been charged by the SEC, which alleged that its ICO was fraudulent.

Both Mayweather and Khaled promoted Centra's ICO on their social media accounts. Khaled called it a "game changer" while Mayweather encouraged his followers to get in on the ICO.

This is the first time the SEC has brought charges against individuals for promoting ICOs and the investigation was ongoing.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
DJ Khaled Floyd Mayweather Jr CNN
Related news
News | 05 Nov 2018

DJ Khaled saves a friend from drowning in ocean

MUMBAI: DJ Khaled jumped into the ocean here to save his friend from drowning after a jet-ski adventure went wrong.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2018

Mac Miller dead: John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa 'terribly sad'

MUMBAI: Celebrities like John Mayer and Wiz Khalifa flocked to Twitter to share their grief over the death of rapper-producer Mac Miller.

read more
News | 31 Aug 2018

DJ Khaled to launch furniture line

MUMBAI: Music producer DJ Khaled is set to launch his new luxury furniture line based on items lying around his Miami, Florida mansion.

read more
News | 21 Aug 2018

Camila Cabello wins top honours at MTV VMAs

MUMBAI : American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello took home the Moon Man trophies for artist of the year and video of the year here at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Jennifer Lopez won the coveted Michael Jackson Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement.

read more
News | 14 Aug 2018

Beyonce, Jay-Z dedicate concert to Aretha Franklin

MUMBAI :  Singers Beyonce and Jay-Z paid tribute to legendary singer Aretha Franklin who is medically critical.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director
L-R; Smita Rai, Project Head – Features & Marketing, PALM Expo; Ramesh Chetwani, Exhibition Director, PALM Expo; Anil Chopra, Founder & Director, PALM Expo; Mujeeb Dadarkar, Sound Engineer & Co-Founder, Odble Consultants and Pramod Chandorkar, Director, Soundideaz & Honorary Chairman, IRAA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founderead more

Press Releases
Saregama enters into a strategic partnership with Harman Kardon

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, has entered into a stratread more

Press Releases
BIG FM onboards as the official radio partner for jammin

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, today announced its exclusive associaread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches fifth edition of 'MY FM Rangrezz'

MUMBAI: Making painting educational for kids, MY FM has launched its fifth edition of MY FM read more

News
RAM Week 45: Fever FM's continues topping in Delhi and Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 45 of RAM, Fever FM continued its legacy of topping in both Delhi and Mumbai.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jazzy B's 'Jattta Da Flag' trends internationally within few hours of release

MUMBAI: International singer Jazzy B has released new single, Jatta Da Flag along with co-singer Kaur B. Produced by T-Series, the song is trending...read more

2
Blacklist 9 signs with Eclipse Records

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is excited to announce the signing of Blacklist 9 to an exclusive, worldwide deal. Based in Southern, CA, Blacklist 9 are a...read more

3
'8 Prahar' a unique day long concert of only Jugalbandi's 20 hour concert to celebrate Indian Classical music 'ragas'

MUMBAI: Mumbai will witness Hindustani classical music's first-of-its-kind 20-hour-long concert, where 16 maestros from the world of Indian...read more

4
Return of Kumar Sanu special on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI:  The top 6 contestants of Indian Idol 10 are all set to take you on a pleasant journey of 90’s songs.read more

5
Music community comes together to ‘Heal The Music’ with $300,000 raised for Music Health Alliance

MUMBAI: As the second annual - Heal The Music Day wraps for 2018, more than 170 members of the music community – songwriters, musicians, performers...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group