Drake to curate Monday Night Football music for ESPN

MUMBAI: Drake is teaming up with ESPN and will provide the soundtrack for its marquee Monday Night Football games.
ESPN made the announcement on Tuesday, revealing that the OVO Sound record label head will work with the network during the entire NFL season to select music for live telecasts, promotional spots, and pre-game shows, for a total of 10 games, beginning this week. According to a statement, Drake can choose music that "encapsulates both the energy and mood" of certain Monday games on ESPN.
The music will include selections from Drake's latest offering, 'Certified Lover Boy', as well as some of his classic records and new music from some big-name artists.
"Now we are here...the kickoff of the football season. And who better to curate music for Monday Night Football than Drake who sits firmly at the intersection of music and sports. We couldn't be more excited for this upcoming collaboration," Emeka Ofodile, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN, said in the release.
"The music curator role has been a big hit with our fans with Diplo and DJ Khaled in previous years...and this season, we will be living inside the moment with Drake as our NFL on ESPN soundtrack," according to Billboard.com.
Drake is among the world's best-selling music artists, with over 170 million records sold. He has won four Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, a record of 27 Billboard Music Awards, two Brit Awards, and three Juno Awards, and holds several Billboard chart records.
(Source: IANS)
