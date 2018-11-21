'Ishqa' by Lakhwinder Wadali will tug at one's heartstrings

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing star Lakhwinder Wadali will be releasing his brand new single, Ishqa tomorrow on 21 November 2018. The song is the debut release of record label, Grace Rekords.

Ishqa is slated to be a melancholic track, having an upbeat composition. With the song, Wadali aims to tug your heartstrings, thugs leaving its imprints on the listeners. While the lyrics of the song are penned by Chandra Sarai, its music is produced by Rupin Kahlon.

Speaking about the song, Lakhwinder Wadali said, “I am thankful to Grace Entertainment for the support always given and I am proud that my single is now the launch single for their new venture - Grace Rekords. It’s also my first video shoot in the UK. It has always been my utmost priority that I create and present high-quality songs for all my fans and it will continue to be so in the future too.”

Grace Rekords CEO Sumant Bahl said, “We are extremely proud of our association with Lakhwinder Wadali and his brand of soulful music. Ever since we brought Lakhwinder over to Britain on his first ever UK tour in 2015, through our parent brand Grace Entertainment, we have seen him go from strength to strength and now are excited by our latest co-venture.”