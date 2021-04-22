For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2021 19:55 |  By Namrata Kale

Lakhwinder Wadali: I am happy 'Rab Manneya' has reached a remarkable position!

MUMBAI: Popular musician Lakhwinder Wadali who hails from a family of musicians did release a song called Rabb Manneya which is receiving immense appreciation from the audience. The song happens to be from the movie Koi Jaane Na, starring Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur that has Aamir Khan making a special appearance in it.

Click here to view the song:

Recalling working for ‘Rabb Manneya’ Lakhwinder shared his thoughts, “It was a wonderful experience. The song is a collaboration of such good artists like Neeti Mohan, Rochak Kohli, Manoj Muntashir to name a few. I was delighted to hear that these artists are collaborating on this song. The original song was been created by our family i.e ‘The Wadali Brothers’ and it has been my pleasure to recreate it. Moreover, I am happy ‘Rabb Manneya has reached a remarkable position.”

Being the son of Puranchand Wadali, of the Wadali Brothers, he is proud to have started his career in the industry with this original song, ‘Tu Mane Ya Na Mane’, which his father and uncle had sung all their life. About nine years ago, it was featured in Coke Studio’s first season. His grandfather Thakur Dass Wadali was a renowned vocalist and his father and uncle formed a Sufi qawwali duo, the Wadali brothers. Lakhwinder received extensive training and guidance in classical music from his father Puran Chand Wadali.

Lakhwinder has many projects lined up for the future. He will soon be releasing another song, Nazaraa, with Bigg Boss-fame Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabrra.

Earlier Lakhwinder was in Amritsar, his home city where he performed for the BSF soldiers at the Attari border. The event was graced by actor Sonu Sood.

Stay tuned for more updates from Radioandmusic.com.

Tags
Lakhwinder Wadali Neeti Mohan Rochak Kohli Manoj Muntashir Aamir Khan
