News |  15 Nov 2018 20:52 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki' ft Selena, Ozuna and Cardi B crosses over 424 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: French DJ and record producer’s recent collaboration, Taki Taki with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B, has been a record breaker song, which has managed to strike a right chord with the audience.

Released a month ago, Taki Taki the song has become a rage among the global audience. The song has garnered over 424 million views on YouTube and counting.

Also Read: 'Taki Taki' by DJ Snake continues to break global records

DJ Snake has a history of giving fantabulous blockbuster songs that have always become a trendsetter and Taki Taki is no way behind. Also, Selena, Cardi Bi and Ozuna have added to this musical extravaganza, which will make you get up and groove owing to its catchy beats.

