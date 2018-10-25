'Taki Taki' by DJ Snake continues to break global records

MUMBAI: Taki Taki by DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, released last month, has created a wave across borders as this smashing number has become a rage globally.

The song has been trending across social media and music platforms and has amassed praises from all quarters. The official music video has received over 180 million views on YouTube and the Psuedo music video had received over 75 million views.

Watch the video here

Taki Taki also got retained as the number one track on Global Spotify position for the third week and also Global Shazam Top 100.

It is a super hit track globally and also continues to soar in the Indina market. Stats as follows:

India Highlights

#1 Wynk – International Top 20

#1 Gaana – International Top 50

#1 Apple Music – India Top 100

#1 Jio Music - International Trending Top 100

#2 Saavn – International Top 15

#2 IML - International Top 20

#3 Hungama- International Top 40

#2 Shazam India Top 100