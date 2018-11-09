T-Series song 'Urvashi' remake crosses 66 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: It’s already etched in history that original song Urvasi Urvasi had really become famous back then. And now, in 2018, the recreated version of the song, released earlier, has made a record.

Sung, composed and written by the rap king, Yo Yo Honey Singh, the music video features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani dancing to the famous tunes that have got a modern makeover. The song has got a massive response and has crossed over 66 million views on YouTube, thus creating another benchmark.

Besides, the additional lyrics for the song are penned by Singhsta while the song is mixed and mastered by Vinod Verma along with DirectorGifty- director of the music video.

Originally the song Urvasi Urvasi was composed by AR Rahman for the Tamil film Kadhalan and featured Prabhudheva and Nagma. Later Benny Dayal did a cover version of the song.

