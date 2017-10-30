RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Oct 2017 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

'Project Urvasi' was ready in six hours: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Trippy Trippy singer Benny Dayal released Project Urvasi, a fun track that will remind one of the Urvasi Urvasi track from the movie Kadhalan. But, instead of taking you into the nostalgia zone this track sung by Jasim and Benny gets you grooving.

On his collaboration with Jasim, Benny states, “Jasim and I are from the same school, so we know each other pretty well. Jasim came up with this idea to which we worked on.”

Project Urvasi was ready to release before Diwali, but Benny waited for the festivities to come to a happy end. “We were done with recording cum shooting within just six hours. But we were waiting for Diwali to get over as people are in their 'Diwali fuzz' during this entire festive season. Also, devotional songs are usually played during this season. Project Urvasi is a fun track,” said Benny.

He further added, “We just wanted to make a cover version of a mid classic and merge it with something really amazing.”

Project Urvasi is receiving much love from the audience already as the track video has received 120,084 views in just five days; also people are showing their support on social media.

Cick here to view the track:

Tags
Benny Dayal Project Urvasi Jasim Mufaz M Kadhalan Twitter
Related news
News | 30 Oct 2017

Diljit requests all to participate in Rising Star S2

MUMBAI: Colors music reality show Rising Star is all set to return with its second season. And before it hits the audition button Diljit Dosanjh, requests all to participate on the show.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2017

Adnan Sami expresses love for Medina on Twitter

MUMBAI: Every daughter is her father’s angel and the famous Bollywood singer Adnan Sami who is blessed with an endearing daughter Medina never fails to prove this.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2017

When Benny Dayal met Bandit Queen

MUMBAI: The Lat Lag Gayi singer Benny Dayal recently had his fan moment when he met national award-winning actress Seema Biswas. The two met in an airport passenger bus, while boarding a flight to Shillong.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2017

Mika Singh takes a dig at Radhe Maa

MUMBAI: Mika Singh has been very active on twitter. With a following of 5.14 million, it's good that he is. Hence, it's amusing that he retweeted a tweet made by industrialist Harsh Goenka, which featured a video of the controversial Indian spiritual leader Radhe Maa.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2017

Mentioned temple, Gurudwara also, but azaan got highlighted: Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Popular singer Sonu Nigam, who had earlier this year sparked a controversy by calling azaan on loudspeakers a "forced religiousness", on Thursday said he had also mentioned temple and Gurudwara in his Twitter posts, but only the Azaan was highlighted.

read more

RnM Biz

News
The evolution of Suryan FM RJ Navalakshmi

MUMBAI: Life is a package of a surprise that has something better to offer each time and show prread more

News
T-Series awarded a compensation of over Rs one million in a copyright infringement suit

NEW DELHI: T-Series has been awarded a compensation of Rs 16,20,000 by Delhi High Court in a receread more

News
RJ Abhimanyu takes over RJ Nasar on 'Naughty Nights'
,

MUMBAI: RJ Nasar, best known for his Naughty Nights show on Red FM has now been replaceread more

News
Radio Charminar goes back in time with Hyderabad's 'Dholak Ke Geet'

MUMBAI:  FM radio station Radio Charminar is doing its bit to revive interest in long lost Hyderread more

News
Radio channel pulls down '#MatAaoIndia' campaign

MUMBAI:  Radio Mirchi pulled down its '#MatAaoIndia' campaign with an apology for putting up a cread more

top# 5 articles

1
EVC announces full line-up for multi-genre festival

MUMBAI: Multi-genre music festival Enchanted Valley Carnival three days ago dropped a breaking news. The festival is known for its unique festival...read more

2
Adnan Sami expresses love for Medina on Twitter

MUMBAI: Every daughter is her father’s angel and the famous Bollywood singer Adnan Sami who is blessed with an endearing daughter Medina never fails...read more

3
Mick Jagger 'romancing' film producer Noor Alfallah

MUMBAI: Legendary English singer Mick Jagger is reportedly dating a 22-year-old film producer, named Noor Alfallah.According to a source, Jagger, 74...read more

4
Diljit requests all to participate in Rising Star S2

MUMBAI: Colors music reality show Rising Star is all set to return with its second season. And before it hits the audition button Diljit Dosanjh,...read more

5
My kidneys were just done: Selena Gomez

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez says her kidneys were "done" when she had the transplant operation, and credits her best friend for saving her life. In...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group