'Project Urvasi' was ready in six hours: Benny Dayal

MUMBAI: Trippy Trippy singer Benny Dayal released Project Urvasi, a fun track that will remind one of the Urvasi Urvasi track from the movie Kadhalan. But, instead of taking you into the nostalgia zone this track sung by Jasim and Benny gets you grooving.

On his collaboration with Jasim, Benny states, “Jasim and I are from the same school, so we know each other pretty well. Jasim came up with this idea to which we worked on.”

Project Urvasi was ready to release before Diwali, but Benny waited for the festivities to come to a happy end. “We were done with recording cum shooting within just six hours. But we were waiting for Diwali to get over as people are in their 'Diwali fuzz' during this entire festive season. Also, devotional songs are usually played during this season. Project Urvasi is a fun track,” said Benny.

He further added, “We just wanted to make a cover version of a mid classic and merge it with something really amazing.”

Project Urvasi is receiving much love from the audience already as the track video has received 120,084 views in just five days; also people are showing their support on social media.

Cick here to view the track: