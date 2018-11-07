'Voice Of India' winner Akanksha Sharma's new song 'Kajaliyo' defines pure Rajasthani culture

MUMBAI: Singer Aakanksha has left no stone unturned to give back the love she has received from her hometown Rajasthan through Kajaliyo, which is shot in the majestic surroundings of the traditional Marwari state.

“This song is special in many ways as I always wanted to do a Rajasthani folk song as I belong to that region. Also, singing in different languages and reaching out to different cultures is a dream of an artist,” says Aakanksha Sharma.

The song is not your average remix version of a folk song, but is originally sung, while having the heart and soul of Rajasthan. The lyrics by Dhanraj Dadhich ooze out romance in them and this song is a favourite amongst women of all ages in Rajasthan. While music and added composition is rendered by Kapil Jangir

Click here to view the track

Besides, Akanksha Sharma is a budding musicianrecent track with Ayushmann Khurrana Aap Se Milkar has become a huge hit.

Also Read: There are opposites who do not want 'outside talent' enter the industry: Singer Akanksha Sharma

Meanwhile, Akanksha Sharma mentioned that she has both Bollywood music projects and singles coming up soon.