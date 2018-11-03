There are opposites who do not want 'outside talent' enter the industry: Singer Akanksha Sharma

MUMBAI: Akanksha Sharma, the winner of Amul Voice of India Chote Ustaad and finalist of Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar 2, is a trained singer and sings in all genres from Bollywood songs to soulful songs. Her recent project marks Aap Se Milkar, a chartbuster track from the movie Andhadhun, which got a humongous popularity.

“It was super fun working with Ayushmann Khurrana, he’s truly a super sweet person,” said Akanksha.

She further revealed the scenario in the industry with outsiders, “For a growing talent( someone like me), who is not from the industry for a long time, I don’t know why there are people, who are really supportive while there are also their opposites, who do not want any ‘outside talent’ to enter the industry. They have built barricades; they don’t appreciate and won’t mention your name. Also, if certain people are involved in the process, there are credits given but we are ignored at times. I really feel bad about this. Sometimes all these big people tag only the known names. But in this case, Ayushmann did share my post and mentioned my name.”

“But I feel blessed and lucky that things are lined up in the pipeline for me. It’s just been one and a half year I have nine to ten songs in my kitty already,” Sharma added.

She also revealed about coming up with a Rajasthan folk song, which is releasing today, “The song happened last year, when I was randomly singing something and the studio person just made a video through his phone, which was later on YouTube by us. The song got viral and did cross one million views organically. Hence, a lot of people asked me to do a full song.”

“ It is a romantic track about a Rani-Raja love story, where she is saying Tumhe Mein Apne Aakho Ka Kajal Bana Lu, Palko Mein Bithalu. We have shot the track in Rajasthan, so there is an entire Rajasthani culture immersed in it.”

Before wrapping up she revealed that she is working on two other songs apart from Bollywood numbers also.