News |  01 Nov 2018 14:28 |  By RnMTeam

These singers have been accused in the #MeeToo movement

MUMBAI: #MeToo has taken our country by storm, a movement, which widely stands against sexual harassment, where one can report/stand and freely talk on the sexual assault/misconduct they have faced.

While many big names like Sajid Khan, Vinod Dua, Nana Patekar and many more names from the Bollywood industry and elsewhere have popped up, we have our Indian music Industry that didn’t go unnoticed. Renowned singers like Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and a few more have been accused in this movement.

Check out the list below to know accusations on these singers:

Anu Malik

Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and two others had accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment (according to a Midday report).

On social media earlier Shweta Pandit had posted on her Instagram, which said that when she was just 15, Anu Malik had made her felt uneasy by asking her to kiss him. Check the post below

Kailash Kher and Toshi

Singer Varsha has accused Kailash Kher of sexual harassment. In her #MeToo narration story she mentioned that how she earlier had considered him Guru and  after all that he put her through she has was absolutely shocked.  She said in a conversation on WhatsApp Kailash had messaged her saying, ‘Muje Tumse Pyaar Karna Hai’ and a lot more. Check the video below:

She also alleged music Composer Toshi of inappropriate behaviour mentioning that she had approached him with a ray of hope of getting a chance in the music industry but she was quite put off after what happened. Check the video above.

Before this, Sona Mohapatra had revealed that even she was harassed by Kailash Kher.

Check below:



View this post on Instagram


To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I’m most likely to ‘spill the beans’. I’m not) It is important that we stick to facts & our personal experiences to make this a serious & credible movement to help clean a system & lopsided power structure. It is just a start but an important one. #TimesUp #India #Change

A post shared by SONA (@sonamohapatra) on

Abhijeet Bhattacharya

A flight attendant had accused singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on sexually harassing her. She narrated her incident widely on Twitter,  mentioning that he had twisted her arms, pulled her towards and screamed in her ear.

Check her tweet where she has opened up about this:

Tags
#MeToo Anu Malik Kailash Kher Toshi Sona Mohapatra Shweta Pandit Nana Patekar Bollywood music Abhijeet Bhattacharya Sajid Khan Vinod Dua
