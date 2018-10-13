Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar's 'Nikle Currant' crosses 10 million views in just 24 hours!

MUMBAI: Popular Punjabi singer-turned-actor, Jassie Gill and Neha Kakkar’s new single Nikle Currant has garnered over 10 million views within just 24 hours of its release. The song was released on T-Series official YouTube channel and has taken the internet by storm.

Watch the video here:

The song marks Jassi and Neha’s debut collaboration. “I feel whatever I have achieved in the music space is all because of Punjabi music and the love and support of my fans. The compliments I receive for my songs makes me feel blessed and I love to do shows not only in Punjab but across the world” exclaimed happy Jassie Gill on the success of Nikle Currant.

A source close to Gill informed, “Jassie was juggling between the work of his upcoming movie and his music albums. Taking time out from his busy schedule, he managed to record Nikle Currant, rehearsed for it, and now the song has received an overwhelming response from the audience, fans and the industry people.”

Both Jassi Gill and Neha Kakkar’s chemistry in the song is one of its key highlights. The duo looks charming together and the success of the song says it all.

Meanwhile, Jassi, who has debuted in Bollywood with, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, is busy prepping for his next film, Panga with Kangana Ranaut.