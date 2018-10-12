Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill shake a leg in Nikle Currant

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill’s newest single, Nikle Currant just dropped online. Sung in Punjabi by Jassi and Neha, the song is a flirty romantic number.

Watch the video here:

Composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz, the song is penned by Jaani, whose Punjabi lyrics add to the emotion of this fun song. Also, Neha and Jassi’s vocals have done justice with the lyrics and their flirty style of singing suits the title of the song, Nikle Currant. The music of the song is peppy, but lacks a punch of energy.

The song showcases story of singer Jassi Gill, who is trying to woe Neha Kakkar in the song. The duos chemistry is another key highlight of Nikle Currant. Also, apart from singing and featuring, Neha and Jassi have also showed some kick-ass dance moves in the song.

Lastly, from costumes to the set, Nikle Currant has a funky aura. The song has garnered over million views on YouTube within less than 24 hours of its release on the official handle of T-Series.