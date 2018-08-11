'Milegi Milegi' trends at number one on Gaana

MUMBAI: A T-Series track Milegi Milegi has gone to become a popular track now, as it trends on music streaming app Gaana.

Sung by Mika Singh and Sachin-Jigar the song gives an all over groovy feel. With lyrics penned by Vayu, the song showcases some cool dance moves by Shraddha Kapoor and the other star cast. Music has been rendered by Sachin- Jigar whose taken the track to an another level.

Also Read: 'Stree' album took a year to complete: Sachin-Jigar

While Milegi Milegi is from an upcoming movie Stree, it’s all set to release on 31 August 2018.

The song is receiving much love and appreciation from the audience as it has already acquired 23 million plus views in just a few days of it’s initial release.

If you haven’t watched the track then here it is: