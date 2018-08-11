RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Aug 2018 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

'Milegi Milegi' trends at number one on Gaana

MUMBAI: A T-Series track Milegi Milegi has gone to become a popular track now, as it trends on music streaming app Gaana.

Sung by Mika Singh and Sachin-Jigar the song gives an all over groovy feel. With lyrics penned by Vayu, the song showcases some cool dance moves by Shraddha Kapoor and the other star cast. Music has been rendered by Sachin- Jigar whose taken the track to an another level.

Also Read: 'Stree' album took a year to complete: Sachin-Jigar

While Milegi Milegi is from an upcoming movie Stree, it’s all set to release on 31 August 2018.

The song is receiving much love and appreciation from the audience as it has already acquired 23 million plus views in just a few days of it’s initial release.

If you haven’t watched the track then here it is:

Tags
T-Series Gaana Milegi Milegi Shraddha Kapoor Vayu Sachin-Jigar Mika Singh
Related news
News | 10 Aug 2018

Mika Singh requests audience to 'help' him

MUMBAI: Recently Hawa Hawa fame Mika Singh shared a video post on Twitter. He captioned the video, “Just saw this video clip and I feel so sad for this talented man who composed this song and is now begging on the street. Please help me find him, I will take care of his everything.”

read more
News | 10 Aug 2018

Gurinder Seagal to give India its first gospel song

MUMBAI: Music composer and singer, Gurinder Seagal, whose first, major break, was as the solo composer of the Bollywood movie, Nawabzaade, will be giving India its first gospel song.For those unaware, gospel is a song genre from America.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2018

Badshah's O.N.E and 'LockDown' to release on 17 August

MUMBAI: 17 August seems to be a lucky day for Badshah. The rapper is not just releasing his first album O.N.E on this day but also his musical property as a debut producer LockDown on Zee5. 

read more
News | 10 Aug 2018

Bhushan Kumar joins Twitter

MUMBAI: T-Series managing director Bhushan Kumar, who has always promoted talented artists, both from the music and Bollywood industry, has made a grand entry Twitter.

read more
News | 09 Aug 2018

Aastha Gill makes her Bollywood debut with 'Kamariyan'

MUMBAI: After a hit dance number Milegi Milegi, the makers of Stree release another upbeat track Kamariyan. It features Nora Fatehi and again she leaves a mark with her sizzling performance.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sports Flashes acquires broadcast rights of English Premier League

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes recently announced about their collaboration with talk Sports, under whicread more

Press Releases
Radio City continues to influence the nation with highest listenership

MUMBAI: Radio City has once again emerged as the number 1 FM broadcaster as per the recent AZ Reread more

News
Global artist royalty portal launched in India

MUMBAI : Music label Sony Music has launched its global artist royalty portal, Artist Portal, inread more

News
BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous eread more

News
Times Music releases music cards of Kannada record label Sangeetha

MUMBAI: In what can be called as a spectacular union, Times Music has collaborated with renownedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arjun Kumaraswamy's 'Shoulda Met Me First' is every lover's song

MUMBAI: London-based, Sri Lankan singer, Arjun Kumaraswamy's latest song, Shoulda Met Me First is out. The song is from the Suit fame singer’s album...read more

2
Justin Timberlake to release book on his career, artistry

MUMBAI : Singer-actor Justin Timberlake announced that he will release his book "Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me" on...read more

3
'Nashe Si Chad Gayi' crosses 450 million views

MUMBAI: One of the peppiest songs Nashe Se Chad Gayi has crossed 450 million views.  The song sung by Arijit Singh truly triggers your soul and gets...read more

4
Update your playlist with these fresh songs

MUMBAI: Currently lots of music is buzzing out, and we can’t get enough of these songs. Thereby we bring to you a melodious concoction of independent...read more

5
John Mayer's home 'ransacked' by burglar

MUMBAI : Singer-songwriter John Mayer's home in Beverly Hills was robbed and ransacked.The burglary took place on Friday mid-morning. The thief "...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group