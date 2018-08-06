RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Aug 2018 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

'Stree' album took a year to complete: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have been working on some great projects this year, amongst which is Stree. The composers are extremely excited about the album as it is one of a kind comedy-horror film and the first for the Indian audience.

Stree is a crazy album. Our combination with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K is just crazy. The backdrop of the story is also maddening. Jigar and I personally love horror as a genre and we watch many horror films together. I think it becomes a habit for us to do whatever is first for India like we did the first 3D movie,” says Sachin.

The duo further talks about the making of the album. “Music is playing the part of making the film light. The fun and romance in the movie are coming from the music. The album has around five songs out of which two are big party numbers of the year," says the duo.

Making of the album was a blissful experience for the duo. “The entire album took a year to complete. Earlier when we sat for the sitting arrangements of the song, we were doing only two songs. But as and when the shooting kept moving ahead, the makers decided to keep adding one after the other and now there are five songs. Talking about the singers, one song is sung by me and Aastha Gill, another song is collaborated with Badshah and a female voice while one song is with Ash King,” says Jigar Saraiya.

The movie’s first song Milegi Milegi is out and is creating a range over social media with 17 million views in just four days. Be it music, choreography or Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the audience is loving it.

Watch the song below:

Jigar shares insights about how the idea of the song came into picture, “This is a concept very much common amongst boys. So, I used to never go out and party with my friends because I started working when I was 15 and hence I had no girlfriend and all my friends had one. I used to always say ki yaar mera kya hoga and they used to say don’t worry tujhe bhi milegi. So, when this concept came back in the movie, the idea came again.”

Well, the concept is not exactly what Jigar just explained. In the movie, it is used in a spooky way. 

Tags
Sachin Sanghvi Raj Nidimoru Krishna D.K Milegi Milegi Rajkumar Rao Shraddha Kapoor Jigar
Related news
News | 04 Aug 2018

It's amazing to be friends at work: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: The greatest gift of life is friendship and composers Sachin-Jigar are blessed to have received it. It’s been 12 years since the duo are together and they have always had their back. In every up and down of their life, the two have been there, for each other, as pillars.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2018

'Achche Din' ft. Anil Kapoor portrays struggles of middle-class man

MUMBAI: Atul Manjrekar’s upcoming release, Fanney Khan, has released a new song, featuring Anil Kapoor. Titled, Achche Din, the song has shown the actor in the convincing role of a middle-class man, who drives a taxi for earning a livelihood.

read more
News | 14 Jul 2018

'Halka Halka' a perfect melody for romance

MUMBAI: After the success of the first song, Fanney Khan team has released the next song Halka Halka.

read more
News | 11 Jul 2018

Sunidhi's voice lifts Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Mohabbat'

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai slays her new look and boldness in the new song, Mohabbat from her upcoming film Fanney Khan. The actress, who performs as a singer on stage is backed by the voice of none other than singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2018

‘Tere Naal Nachna’ crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: Be it Tarefaan or Kala Chashma, almost every Badshah song has become a rage. And, now the rapper-turned-singer’s recently released song, Tere Naal Nachna, has crossed 20 million views on YouTube, in a short span of time, to become a massive hit.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gujarat CM sends his first DM to Bharuch on Mirchi’s launch

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Radio Mirch kicked off its expansion in Gujarat with the first new station read more

News
Friendship Day Special: 9X Media to celebrate this day with fun segments

MUMBAI: 9X Media, along with its channels, 9X Jalwa, 9XO, 9X Jhakkas have come up with something read more

News
RJ Praveen hosts RED FM new story-telling venture 'Short-cuts'

MUMBAI: Storytelling and radio have been well connected since the inception of radio.read more

News
RED FM launches its 67th station in Nanded

MUMBAI: RED FM, with its tagline Bajate Raho, has stretched its arms, by launching a new station read more

Press Releases
RJs Salil and Archana visit different localities in Mumbai and help solve issues along with authorities

MUMBAI: This monsoon, Radio City to free Mumbaikars of their monsoon woes through one of its kinread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian radio stations generate far better ideas than International: RJ Meenakshi on IRF experience

MUMBAI: The Malta edition of International Radio Festival has already created a buzz, prior to the actual event that will be held from 29 October to...read more

2
Ellen Joyce Loo dead after falling from a building

MUMBAI :  Singer Ellen Joyce Loo has died after falling from a building in Hong Kong. She was 32.Loo's body was found on Sunday morning outside her...read more

3
Guru Randhawa wants fans to keep guessing about this thing?

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa, who is the current heartthrob of the nation, owing to his back-to-back hits, wants fans to keep guessing about his...read more

4
A R Rahman meets Will Smith; Is a collaboration in the offing?

MUMBAI: Maestro A R Rahman, who will start with his North America tour from 18 August, met up with international rapper and favourite of millions,...read more

5
Armaan Malik's London tour has a musical agenda?

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik was recently spotted leaving for London to work on something that is very close to his heart. The Bol Do Na Zara fame...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group