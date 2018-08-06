'Stree' album took a year to complete: Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: Composer duo Sachin-Jigar have been working on some great projects this year, amongst which is Stree. The composers are extremely excited about the album as it is one of a kind comedy-horror film and the first for the Indian audience.

“Stree is a crazy album. Our combination with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K is just crazy. The backdrop of the story is also maddening. Jigar and I personally love horror as a genre and we watch many horror films together. I think it becomes a habit for us to do whatever is first for India like we did the first 3D movie,” says Sachin.

The duo further talks about the making of the album. “Music is playing the part of making the film light. The fun and romance in the movie are coming from the music. The album has around five songs out of which two are big party numbers of the year," says the duo.

Making of the album was a blissful experience for the duo. “The entire album took a year to complete. Earlier when we sat for the sitting arrangements of the song, we were doing only two songs. But as and when the shooting kept moving ahead, the makers decided to keep adding one after the other and now there are five songs. Talking about the singers, one song is sung by me and Aastha Gill, another song is collaborated with Badshah and a female voice while one song is with Ash King,” says Jigar Saraiya.

The movie’s first song Milegi Milegi is out and is creating a range over social media with 17 million views in just four days. Be it music, choreography or Rajkumar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the audience is loving it.

Jigar shares insights about how the idea of the song came into picture, “This is a concept very much common amongst boys. So, I used to never go out and party with my friends because I started working when I was 15 and hence I had no girlfriend and all my friends had one. I used to always say ki yaar mera kya hoga and they used to say don’t worry tujhe bhi milegi. So, when this concept came back in the movie, the idea came again.”

Well, the concept is not exactly what Jigar just explained. In the movie, it is used in a spooky way.