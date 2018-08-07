RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Aug 2018 14:29 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato out of hospital, checks into rehab

MUMBAI :  Singer-actress Demi Lovato is out of a hospital where she was admitted two weeks ago following a drug overdose and is currently undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre.

The 25-year-old got discharged from the hospital on 4 August  and was flown to outside California in a private plane for her treatment, reports Tmz.com.

A source close to Lovato said the singer's team has a plan set in place to scrub the negative people and "yes men" who contributed to her downhill spiral and fuelled her addiction for months before the overdose that almost killed her.

The Sorry not sorry singer also addressed her overdose and ill-health for the first time on Instagram on Sunday.

She wrote, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Demi Lovato Sorry Not Sorry
Related news
News | 06 Aug 2018

Need time to focus on my sobriety: Demi Lovato

MUMBAI : After reaching a stable condition following a drug overdose last month, singer Demi Lovato said she needs "time to heal and focus on my sobriety and the road to recovery".

read more
News | 02 Aug 2018

Demi Lovato may be released from hospital soon

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Demi Lovato, who allegedly nearly died following a drug overdose last week, is doing a lot better now and is expected to be released from the hospital this week.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato too ill to discuss rehab plans

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato is too ill to discuss going to a rehabilitation centre.Those close to Lovato, however, believe that it is crucial for her to go to a rehabilitation centre to save her life after she became severely ill due to a drug overdose, reports TMZ.

read more
News | 31 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato may be suffering from overdose complication

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato is still hospitalised here six days after a suspected drug overdose and is reportedly suffering from complications.

read more
News | 28 Jul 2018

Demi Lovato's documentary on hold

MUMBAI : The sequel of singer Demi Lovato's documentary Simply Complicated has been put on hold by Youtube, following Lovato's ill-health.According to Indiewire.com, the film was scheduled to release this year but will now be delayed until at least 2019.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Artist Aloud launches 'Artist Aloud Unplugged' - A new music series

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a home for independent musicians has launched a new venture ‘Artist Aloud read more

News
Karan Johar returns to radio with 'Calling Karan Season 2'

MUMBAI: Ishq 104.8 FM, India’s romantic radio station, has shows running throughout the day on lread more

Press Releases
MY FM's presents 'Tamara Bhai' led by a female character

MUMBAI: MY FM launches a humour property just for Rajkot market, it is the first female characteread more

News
ENIL launches its first international radio Kool 104 with Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Hyderabad gets its first English language radio station.read more

News
Sports Flashes ties up with TalkSPORTS for content exchange

MUMBAI: Sport’s news is now not limited to India.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Let music bring countries together: Tulsi Kumar on singing with Atif Aslam

MUMBAI :  Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a duet with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam for a forthcoming Bollywood film, says music connects people...read more

2
Ryan Farish previews 'Wilderness' title track ahead of 16th studio album's release

MUMBAI:  GRAMMY® recognized recording artist and composer, Ryan Farish has just made the title track of his impending 16th studio album, Wilderness,...read more

3
My music career won't be affected: Jassi Gill on 'Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi'

MUMBAI: The Guitar Sikhda fame singer Jassi Gill is all set to make his Bollywood debut in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, an upcoming movie.read more

4
Gold's 'Monobina' is similar to 'Chad Gai Hain'

MUMBAI: Gold is all set to wave the audience with an amazing story plot next week. To keep up with the buzz the makers have released a new song, ...read more

5
Indian radio stations generate far better ideas than International: RJ Meenakshi on IRF experience

MUMBAI: The Malta edition of International Radio Festival has already created a buzz, prior to the actual event that will be held from 29 October to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group