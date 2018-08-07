Demi Lovato out of hospital, checks into rehab

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Demi Lovato is out of a hospital where she was admitted two weeks ago following a drug overdose and is currently undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre.

The 25-year-old got discharged from the hospital on 4 August and was flown to outside California in a private plane for her treatment, reports Tmz.com.

A source close to Lovato said the singer's team has a plan set in place to scrub the negative people and "yes men" who contributed to her downhill spiral and fuelled her addiction for months before the overdose that almost killed her.

The Sorry not sorry singer also addressed her overdose and ill-health for the first time on Instagram on Sunday.

She wrote, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

(Source: IANS)