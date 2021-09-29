For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 Sep 2021 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato recalls mind-blowing 'alien encounter'

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato claims to have made contact with an alien on her 28th birthday.

Demi stars alongside her sister Dallas, and their sceptical best friend Matthew in the new Peacock series 'Unidentified' - which sees them visit a series of UFO hot spots.

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker shared: "I had a pretty profound experience on my 28th birthday. I made (alien) contact, and it was a pretty mind-blowing experience. Ever since then, I started to look into this more and I wanted to do a show about it."

Recalling the experience, they said they were stargazing and "tried to do the protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky".

"It was huge lights that made a question mark, almost, in the sky - and then it just like backed out. I realised (then) that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way, because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well," Lovato said.

The singer who was reported to have three strokes and a heart attack after a drug overdose in 2018, said she wasn't scared by the experience, sharing the encounter actually triggered "overwhelming joy", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The chart-topping star told Entertainment Weekly: "You would think that I would be freaked out, but what I have found in these experiences is the love, and there's no fear. The feeling that you get from these beings is so warm and loving and accepting that it's just overwhelming joy that happens when you're able to make contact.

"When I say make contact, I just mean intentionally try to meditate and try to manifest sightings. It's not that I'm actually, like, shaking hands with these beings -- although I would love that. I think these beings are extremely peaceful and loving and when they show up, you can absolutely feel that concept."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Demi Lovato music
Related news
News | 29 Sep 2021

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie seen a lot of time together

MUMBAI: Are The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie dating or just hanging out? According to The Daily Mail, the two were most recently seen exiting a restaurant together where Jolie hopped a ride home in The Weeknd’s car.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2021

Jesy Nelson felt like a machine being apart of 'Little Mix'

MUMBAI: Jesy Nelson has given more details on her decision to leave Little Mix. During a recent appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, the singer recalled the pressures of being part of one of the world’s biggest girl bands, which she likened to a “machine”.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2021

Kylie Jenner 'always meant to be a mom'

MUMBAI: Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, feels that she was "always meant to" be a mother and seeing her daughter Stormi grow has been the "best part" of her last few years.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2021

Don Toliver album 'Life of a Don' to release on Oct 8

MUMBAI: Don Toliver proudly lives the 'Life of a Don' and is embracing it as the title of his upcoming sophomore album which is out next week, reports Billboard.com. 'Life of a Don' will be released on October 8 via Atlantic Records and Cactus Jack Records.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2021

'Touch It' singer Kidi takes inspiration from Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Usher

MUMBAI: Trending song 'Touch It' singer Kidi has gained a lot of popularity with his new song. The afro-beats infused high-life song ‘Touch It' is a single from his new album 'The Golden Boywhich'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
IPRS to commence License Liya Kya Campaign

The three-month long campaign aims to create awareness around music licensing and its benefits read more

News
Mirchi brings horror, suspense, and crime stories to life; launches its new radio show ‘Sunday Suspense Hindi’

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its all-nread more

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Touch It' singer Kidi takes inspiration from Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Usher

MUMBAI: Trending song 'Touch It' singer Kidi has gained a lot of popularity with his new song. The afro-beats infused high-life song ‘Touch It' is a...read more

2
Vishal Bhardwaj-Gulzar duo create musical excellence on Moj with Lata Mangeshkar’s lost song from the 90’s

MUMBAI: Moj, India’s number one short video app has teamed up with Label VB Music for their latest song release, ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Sung 26 years...read more

3
Don Toliver album 'Life of a Don' to release on Oct 8

MUMBAI: Don Toliver proudly lives the 'Life of a Don' and is embracing it as the title of his upcoming sophomore album which is out next week,...read more

4
Ekam Bawa's new song Punjabi song 'Adab Jatt's' teaser out, fans can't stop appreciating this talented singer.

MUMBAI: Ekam Bawa who has always been known for his magnificent performance in the Punjabi industry, The singer has finally put an over to the wait...read more

5
Groove to the beats of Madhubanti Bagchi’s latest party track 'Barbaadiyan'

MUMBAI: Bengali sensation and Bollywood singer Madhubanti Bagchi is back again to steal hearts with her music this season with the song ‘Barbaadiyan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games