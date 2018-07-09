Rapper Mozzy arrested for illegal gun possession

MUMBAI : Rapper Timothy Mozzy Patterson, popularly known as Mozzy, was arrested for illegal gun possession here.

The rapper was pulled up by the police last week for failing to signal during the change of lane while driving. Mozzy was driving a black Maserati without a driving license. The vehicle had a missing number plate. Upon inspection of the vehicle, a loaded gun lock in a black hardcover bag was found.

Mozzy has been arrested thrice by the Sacramento Police for possession crimes, including illegal possession of a firearm and evading police between 2005 and 2008.

He went to prison after a 2014 conviction for gun possession and possession of a controlled substance. The rapper is now facing a charge for gun possession by a prohibited person.

However, the release was made on payment of $5,000 for bail.

(Source: IANS)