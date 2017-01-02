RadioandMusic
Over 200 arrested at Sydney music festival

MUMBAI: More than 200 persons were arrested in a music festival here for drug use and distribution, the media reported on Monday.

Among those arrested at the Field Day festival on 1 January was a 24-year-old woman accused of carrying 130 ecstasy pills and $1,443 in cash, according to the police statement, Efe news reported.

For more than a decade, the New Year's festival has been celebrated at the Domain Park in downtown Sydney and features a number of local and international hip-hop, electronic, indie and house artistes, with some 30,000 spectators joining the event.

Australians are among the world's largest consumers per capita of illicit drugs, and a kilo of cocaine can cost up to 100 times more than its price in South America.

About 80 per cent of the cocaine stashes entering Australia are manufactured in Colombia, Peru and Bolivia, and are subsequently transported, hidden between goods shipped from ports in Colombia, Mexico and Panama, according to official data.

(Source: IANS)

