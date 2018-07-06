Sneak peek into Bengaluru's Venkatappa Art Gallery

MUMBAI: Old is Gold, this phrase is an apt fit here as we speak of ancient musical instruments. The sound of these old percussion instruments, gives an authentic music vibe, when you listen to them, don’t they?

To reminiscence these musical instruments, we present a walk-through Bangalore’s Venkatappa Art Gallery that has this gems of ancient Indian music.

The ancient musical instruments like Rattle, Nagaswara were quite popular back then and entertained hoards of people with their authentic beats. But, due to the fast-evolving technology, the usage of these instruments has shrunk.