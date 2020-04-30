RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Apr 2020 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

The music of Antariksha Sanchar - a fantasy Bharatanatyam dance opera with live Carnatic-electronic music to premiere this week on RedBull.com

MUMBAI: A one-of-its-kind Bharatanatyam dance opera, Antariksha Sanchar is a stunning visual spectacle that combines the Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam with live Carnatic-electronic music and visuals from the country’s first cultural adventure videogame Antariksha Sanchar: Transmissions in Space.

Envisioned by visual arts director Avinash Kumar (Thiruda) and electronic music producer Sri Rama Murthy (Murthovic), in artistic collaboration with Bharatanatyam exponent Jayalakshmi Eshwar, the project, Red Bull Presents Antariksha Sanchar, opened to a massive reception at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai in 2018, followed by shows at Kamani Auditorium in Delhi and Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru. Relive the story of the show here.

On Friday, May 1, Avinash Kumar and Murthy will debut two albums – a set of originals heard in the dance opera and remixes of these. Album one consists of eight tracks composed by an ensemble that includes vocalists Shridevi Keshavan and Gopika Jairam, violinists Abhijit Gurjale and Sandilya Pisapati, mridangam player Raghuram Hari, drummer Hitesh Kumar, sarod player Soumalya Sareswari, Vijay Nelapati, aka Yanni, on keys and bass, and Murthy at the helm.

Album two sees these eight tracks remixed by some of the most exciting electronic musicians in the country – _RHL, FILM, Folic State, Madboy, Oceantied, The Sine Painter, Todh Teri and Spryk. More on each producer’s remix of the tracks here and tracklist below.

Says Murthy, music director for Antariksha Sanchar, “Working on Antariksha Sanchar for the last three years has changed a lot in me, expanding and instigating new ideas and creative approaches of thinking and making music. Scoring music for an opera for the first time was part exciting and part nerve-wracking, to be honest. But more difficult was selecting eight tracks for the album out of 90 minutes of music composed for the opera shows! It is definitely a milestone worthy of all the hard work.

Collaborating with other artists in the ensemble sure gave a good shape to the body of music, capturing the different moods and movements of the show. To see the same ideas inspire other artists was amazing. When we got eight brilliant musicians to make remixes of the tracks, it resulted in eight unique and refreshing interpretations, featuring everything from dub and funk, to breaks, house and techno.” 

With the release of the albums, Avinash Kumar and Murthovic will be live in conversation on Saturday and Sunday, discussing the incredibly inspiring dance opera, its inception and future, and its music, and will be joined for a listening session and a chat by some of the remixers. The duo will also debut a music video for Improv in Dharmavati, a track off album one, later this week.

Tune in to Red Bull India’s Instagram at 7pm on May 2 and 3.

Track list for albums one and two:

ALBUM ONE

ALBUM TWO

Improv in Dharmavati

Improv in Dharmavati – The Sine Painter's BFG 9000 Remix

Amritalahari

Amritalahiri – _RHL Bare Bones Remix

Hindolam aur Malkauns

Hindolam – Folic State’s March Dance Remix

Natabhairavi

Natabhairavi – Madboy's Cyberpunk Slow Disco

Todi Mill

Todi Mill – Oceantied’s 160 Flip

Half Day

Half Day – FILM SKM Remix

Trill Drill

T3 / Todh Teri Tadka

Shri Vighna Rajam

Shri Vighna Rajam Bhaje – Spryk’s Cinematic Rework

For more details, check out www.redbull.in.

Tags
Red Bull Antakshari Sanchar Delhi Bangalore music
Related news
News | 30 Apr 2020

Kumar Sanu: I consider myself lucky to have been Rishi ji's voice

MUMBAI:  Playback star Kumar Sanu's song "Sochenge tumhe pyaar" in the 1992 film "Deewana" was filmed on Rishi Kapoor and the singer counts the number among his all-time favorites.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

Songwriter, rapper Yashraj Mehra releases his new single 'Do Khidkiyaan'

MUMBAI: After the success of his debut EP, ‘Azaad Hu Mein’, 20-year-old young and dynamic rapper Yashraj Mehra is back with his new single ‘Do Khidkiyaan’. The song revolves around the adage “The eyes are the windows of the soul.” It talks about two different perspectives to ever

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

CASIO celebrates 40th anniversary of electronic musical instruments

MUMBAI: In 1980, Casio released the Casiotone 201, its first electronic keyboard. The keyboard enabled musicians of any age, budget or skill level to explore and play sounds of various instruments and marked the company’s debut in the electronic musical instruments space.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

SANAM pays video tribute to Uber drivers and seeks donations to help them

MUMBAI: Uber today released a video curated by the popular Indian pop band, SANAM, to rally support and seek contributions for its Uber Care Driver Fund, which has already disbursed grants to 75,000 dr

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

Five friendship songs by T-Series that should be on your ultimate playlist

MUMBAI: Bollywood and friendship go hand-in-hand. There have been numerous movies that have been dedicated to friendship starting from Sholay to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And the songs have a different kind of fan following.

read more

RnM Biz

Interviews
Our intention of introducing 'Sounds of Society' was to create genre-agnostic music for today’s generation: Society Tea Director Karan Shah

Society Tea, in association with Urban Beat Project, announces the launch of the new Season read more

News
The MIDI Association announces "May Is MIDI Month 2020"

MUMBAI: The third annual, month-long celebration of MIDI covers recent MIDI developments, and rairead more

Press Releases
Star Studded line up for Fever Network's '100 Hours 100 Stars - A Non-Stop Tribute to COVID Warriors'

Fever Network recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - Aread more

News
Radio City encourages listeners to stay indoors with 'Ghar Se Na Niklenge' anthem

MUMBAI: The nation has come to a standstill as people have been asked to stay at home and observeread more

News
Sony Music Kids content hits record-breaking 2Mn+ audio streams in April 2020

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Eric Van Houten's "Come Find Me" video premieres on CMT.com

MUMBAI: Singer songwriter Eric Van Houten releases a brand-new video for his fan favorite song "Come Find Me." The steamy summertime video premiered...read more

2
COVID-19 special: 'Mumbai Ki Rani' Malishka inspires millions with her conscious efforts

MUMBAI: Over the years, Radio has played a major role in being a great mode of information sharing and a way of communicating largely to the masses....read more

3
Songwriter, rapper Yashraj Mehra releases his new single 'Do Khidkiyaan'

MUMBAI: After the success of his debut EP, ‘Azaad Hu Mein’, 20-year-old young and dynamic rapper Yashraj Mehra is back with his new single ‘Do...read more

4
CASIO celebrates 40th anniversary of electronic musical instruments

MUMBAI: In 1980, Casio released the Casiotone 201, its first electronic keyboard. The keyboard enabled musicians of any age, budget or skill level...read more

5
Five friendship songs by T-Series that should be on your ultimate playlist

MUMBAI: Bollywood and friendship go hand-in-hand. There have been numerous movies that have been dedicated to friendship starting from Sholay to Sonu...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group