RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2018 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Badshah's Mithun Chakraborty moment in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Badshah’s most awaited dance number, Tere Naal Nachna is finally out. The rapper is seen grooving with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and dancers-turned actors, Raghav Juyal, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in the song. Their collaboration has been the talk of the town since its announcement. But, what caught our attention was Badshah’s Mithun Chakraborty move.

Badshah features in the music video with a cool swag and in the very beginning of the song, he is seen flaunting the kickass Mithun Chakraborty step. This short glimpse of his dance is one of the key-highlights of the song.

Sung, written and composed by Badshah, the female vocals are by renowned Punjabi singer, Sunanda Sharma, who has sung songs like Patake, Jaani Tera Naa. The song, released by T-Series, has a beat that will instantly make it to every playlist and club.

Watch the song below:

Also Read: Badshah to groove with Athiya Shetty in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

When it comes to fashion, Badshah’s eye-catchy jacket is bang on! The rapper, who is always seen donning a black jacket, has finally added colours to his wardrobe that makes him look even more handsome.

Tere Naal Nachna is the second song sung by Badshah after Tareefan. Just like Tareefan became a hit number and is about to cross 100 million views on YouTube one expects Tere Naal Nachna to reach similar heights.

Tags
Badshah Raghav Juyal Punit J Pathak Dharmesh Yelande Sunanda Sharma Mithun Chakraborty Tareefan Tere Naal Nachna
Related news
News | 04 Jul 2018

'Hath Chumme' crosses ten million views

MUMBAI: The latest Punjabi hit Chumme, by Desi Melodies, has crossed ten million views.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Badshah makes this dancer play drums on 'Dil Hai Hindustani 2'

MUMBAI: The second season of singing reality show Dil Hai Hindustani Season 2 is a rage, even prior to going live this month. The show has some catchy elements to keep you glued to the television sets.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2018

Badshah to groove with Athiya Shetty in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming Dharmesh Ingle, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal starrer, Nawabzaade.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2018

Reintroducing Guru's 'High Rated Gabru' ft. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa's blockbuster song, High Rated Gabru gets reintroduced as a dance number, featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2018

Singers and their social media updates

MUMBAI: Instagram is quite a trend now guys and celebs leave no chance to keep their selves updated on this popular pictorial medium.  For the same we also do not leave a chance to keep you updated, here we’ve got singers whose Instagram stories say this:

read more

RnM Biz

News
Week 24: Radio Nasha enters top 5

MUMBAI:  HT Media’s Radio Nasha that entertains listeners in Mumbai and Delhi has made its way bread more

News
BARC Week 26: Sony MIX witnesses a rise

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Sony MIX witnessed an outstandread more

Press Releases
Celebrate the 2018 Official FIFA World Cup Beat with Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana is all set to enthrall its users this World Cup season by streaming the Official Fread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd gets featured in Top 10 ‘India’s Best Companies To Work'

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd, ranked eighth  amongst 100 best companies in read more

News
IMI and IFPI applaud Union Cabinet's decision on WIPO treaties
,

MUMBAI: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a Department of Iread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ayushmann Khurrana songs that stole hearts

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana, who is back on the independent music scene, has once again stolen hearts with Chan Kitthan, featuring South Indian...read more

2
Top 10 Electronic Dance Music songs to tune into this season

MUMBAI: Electronic Dance Music (EDM), which happens to be an upbeat dance genre, has evolved in India. Artists like Nucleya, Anish Sood, Nikhil...read more

3
Deep Dish reunite at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: 20 years after first performing at the iconic Pacha Ibiza, Deep Dish returns for an exclusive show at Hot Since 82’s Labyrinth night. On...read more

4
Tina Turner's eldest son commits suicide

MUMBAI  : Craig Raymond, the eldest son of American-born Swiss singer Tina Turner, is dead at 59.Craig was found dead on Tuesday afternoon at his...read more

5
Justin Timberlake releases his new track 'SoulMate'

MUMBAI : Singer Justin Timberlake released his new song titled Soulmate.The actor, singer, and songwriter made that announcement alongside the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group