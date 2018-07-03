RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jul 2018 18:34

Badshah to groove with Athiya Shetty in 'Tere Naal Nachna'

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah's next dance number, Tere Naal Nachna will feature Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty. This is the second song in the upcoming Dharmesh Ingle, Punit J Pathak and Raghav Juyal starrer, Nawabzaade.

Speaking about the song, Badshah said, "This is a dance track with a different flavour of some new production. It was fun shooting with Remo sir, who is an absolutely wonderful director and Athiya, who is a good friend."

"The boys in the movie are superb and Raghav is my favourite. We all had super fun dancing together," he further added.

Badshah also revealed the first look of the song on his Instagram handle.

Athiya, who will be seen shaking a leg with Badshah, said, "I have always been a huge fan of Badshah’s music. I was so happy to know I’m working with him. He’s talented, hardworking and so humble. There’s so much to learn from him and he is a gem of a person!"

She also shared pictures from the shoot location on twitter.

After Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s smashing chemistry in High Rated Gabru, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series have done a fantabulous job by bringing Athiya Shetty and Badshah together for Tere Naal Nachna.

Composed, written and sung by Badshah, the dance number will release on 5 July. The song is choreographed by Remo D’Souza, who has also produced the film, directed by Jayesh Pradhan.

