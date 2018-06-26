Shyamoli Sanghi's new sufi song 'Ahida' celebrates love in all its glory

MUMBAI: Twenty-year-old singing sensation Shyamoli Sanghi is back with her new Sufi song Ahida, which is sure to tug at the hearts of music lovers. This comes after two successful singles, Tu Naa Aaya and the mesmerizing Dorr that broke the internet and crossed over 23 million views on YouTube.

The newest single, Ahida, shot in the beautiful and scenic city of Udaipur, speaks of eternal love. It narrates the story of a young couple whose love for one another lives on beyond time and space.

For Ahida, she again teams up with composer Ravi Singhal and the song has been released by Zee Music Company. Upcoming model and actor Kanupriya Gupta, a popular face in the world of advertising, plays the female lead while Syed Raza is the male lead for the song. Eric Pillai, best known for mixing the Aashiqui 2 soundtrack for which he won the GiMA Award for Best Recording Engineer is the mixing and mastering engineer for Ahida.

Ahida is a melodious composition about love that keeps a couple connected even after circumstances do not allow them from being together when the boy dies in an accident. Every little thing reminds the girl of the boy who though separated by body, is alive in her memories. In a bid to prevent any similar mishaps, the girl devotes her life to installing road safety signs in the vicinity and making people aware of safe driving.

Speaking about the song, Shyamoli said, “Of all the musical genres, Sufi holds a special place in my heart. I have always wanted to sing a song in this style. When Ahida came along, I felt an instant connection with it. I am proud to share with you all this song that is our interpretation of this genre, with a classical touch, and comes with a beautiful message. I feel like people our age are really catching on to sufi music and I think Ahida will resonate with them.”

Shyamoli is already a popular upcoming artist, who has managed to make viewers sit up and take notice of her at such a young age. The Stanford undergraduate student, who is pursuing a double degree from a university, has beautifully managed a balance between her musical dreams and her education.

Adding his thoughts, Ravi Singhal, Music Director said, “Sufi form of music is music for the soul. At its core is the acceptance that you are in trance with the spiritual nature of emotions. Both the music and lyrics in this genre symbolize dissolving the physical realm and transcending into the spiritual universe, finally culminating in spiritual ecstasy. Sufi music generally assumes a narrative tone. And thus, in Ahida also, Shyamoli assumes the role of a narrator who sings the story of the unrequited love of a couple. The song has shaped up beautifully and we are sure everyone will love it. We are proud to work with such a talented, young artist who has a bright future ahead of her in this world.”

Shyamoli has few more singles in the pipeline in the coming months. She has already lent her voice to a few Balaji Telefilms TV serials in the past including Kalash: Ek Vishwas and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. Like most aspiring singers, Shyamoli has her eyes set on singing for movies.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Shyamoli exhibited a natural inclination towards music since she was a toddler. She started training in Hindustani Classical Music at the age of six and can play musical instruments including the tabla and harmonium. Apart from completing a Visharadh Dwitiya examination in Hindustani Classical Vocal from Gandharva Mahavidyalaya, she has also finished Grade five in Piano from the prestigious Royal College of Music, UK.