I want to give playback for Alia Bhatt: Shyamoli Sanghi

MUMBAI: All of 19, but first Indian artist to trend for three consecutive days in top 10 on YouTube on her debut as a singer for her first original Tu Na Aaya, Shyamoli Sanghi is the newest kid on the block.

In an era of covers, Shyamoli decided to do an original, “I met Ravi Singhal, the music composer of the song, and instantly clicked with him. Our ideas about music are the same, that there is nothing like a good new melody. Then, after a while of work and deciding on a song that is my age appropriate we came up with this song. Zee Music heard the song and loved it and decided to produce it. That’s how the video also worked out.”

The song is composed by Ravi Singhal and features Shyamoli herself along with Siddharath Nigam. The lyrics are penned by Kunal Varma and is the song is produced and presented by Zee Music.

“I always wanted to be a singer ever since I was a kid and that’s why I started learning classical music at the age of six from Shampa Pakrashi.”

What’s striking is that, Shyamoli is extremely academically inclined and pursuing her education at the reputed Standford University in Mathematics and Philosophy, to which she says, “I have this incredible passion for music, but I come from a highly academic family, so I am looking forward to complete my education and master in my majors.”

Balancing both, Music and education at the same time seems an arduous task, but for her she is very focused, “When I was in school, I would study for school and also prepare for Gandharva Mahavidayala exams at the same time, so I am used to it. I do feel, if we want we can certainly do both. Also, I am grateful, that at Standford I can actually take some time off and explore. I was just 17 when I went to the university, and after my first semester, I took a six-month break, came here and explored music industry.”

At Standford too, Shyamoli actively participates in music in the campus, “I am a part of ‘Talisman’, an acapella group. We make music to convey stories of different culture, as every group member is of different ethnicity. Like, we did a whole presentation on the upliftment for the Blacks movement. It is a learning experience to be a part of such a prestigious group, because they give us extensive training in languages we present the stories in, as we have presented in Swahili, Greek, and English of course.”

Shyamoli has already been the voice for three serials out of which two were Balaji Telefilms, Kalash and Ajeeb Dastan Hai and Pardes Mein Hai Dil. “For Ajeeb Dastan Hai, I sang the sad version, but rest two I sang the title tracks.”

She is looking forward to be a playback singer, and explaining that she says, “As much as I love original music, I am pretty fascinated by the concept of playback singing and I would want to do that in future.”

She, like most aspiring singers, wants to work with maestro AR Rahman and her other favourite is Mithun. The young singer shares, “While all are my favorites, I want to give playback for Alia Bhat.”

