News |  23 Jun 2018 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Chandreyee Bhattacharya showcases Ghazal with a twist with her track 'Log Kehte Hain'

MUMBAI: There is something about the weather during Monsoons, which makes Ghazals even more romantic. Not a traditional combination, but guitar and ghazal together could take the melody multiple notches higher. A thought that crossed Chandreyee Bhattacharya during an impromptu practise session with her guitarist husband, Nilanjan Samadder “My husband is a guitarist and once while we were at home and I was singing; this thought came up. That’s when my husband encouraged me to go ahead with this concept.”

Though in the first rendition, Nilanjan wouldn’t be playing the guitar. “He is a guitarist of the Blues genre and that doesn’t suit with this concept. Therefore, we have one of the most leading guitarists in India Sanjoy Das. Sanjoy and I are childhood friends. We also moved to Mumbai together, travelled the half world together for concerts and a part of the same music circle too. Therefore we share a different rapport. While we were making the first rendition, Log Kehte Hain, I knew what he was thinking and he knew what I was thinking.”

The artistes are also hosting an open show with the same concept at the Harkart Studio, on 1 July 2018. “The concert will have a mix of many ghazals by legends and some of my own compositions. Along with guitar, there will be couple of percussions too. Our concept is to bring more melody into the format without distorting the original framework of Ghazal.”

Student of Padmashri Hariharan, Chandrayee considers this rendition as tribute to her guru and mentor. The legendary singer heard the song and gave her the feedback too, “He did hear the song. But he is my guru, so he will share his feedback with lot of restraint. He told me couple of suggestions and recommendations too. But his expressions were very encouraging.”

