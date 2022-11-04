Singer Yogita Borate enthralls audience with her soulful voice

MUMBAI: Ghazal lovers witnessed a mesmerising performance by Yogita Borate, a classically trained singer. The founder of Swarmegha Creations, the winner of Zee Alpha SRGM and a gold medalist in MA vocal who is known for her melodious and soulful voice once again left her fans overwhelmed at her recent event “Jashn-E-ghazal” in Mumbai.
The event was a tribute to the evergreen legendary ghazal singers like Jagjit Singh ji, Talat Aziz ji, Hariharan ji and many more. The various ghazal songs and the compositions were sung by Yogita and the music arrangement was done by Vishal Dhumal at the event. The three hour programme was a fulfilling and an enriching experience for everyone at the concert. Yogita Borate shares with us that, "I am extremely happy to receive so much love and appreciation from everyone. I sing all genres of songs but somewhere ghazals have been extremely close to my heart." When she explained her musical journey and what music means to her, it left a deep emotional imprint in the hearts of her fans. The event was surely a musical treat for all and we look forward to more such beautiful shows of the talented singer in the future.
MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more
MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more
MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more
MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Roshan Taneja, a renowned acting coach to many celebrities, and the pioneer of method acting in...read more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed sitar player, producer, film composer and activist Anoushka Shankar will be returning to India for a three-city tour this December...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for the biggest romantic dance party anthem with ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’ that has blockbuster written all over it. Composed and sung...read more
MUMBAI: Watering oneself down to suit the fickle tastes of someone else is never a good idea, though we’ve all likely done it before. Toronto blues-...read more
MUMBAI: Ghazal lovers witnessed a mesmerising performance by Yogita Borate, a classically trained singer. The founder of Swarmegha Creations, the...read more