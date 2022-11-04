Singer Yogita Borate enthralls audience with her soulful voice

MUMBAI: Ghazal lovers witnessed a mesmerising performance by Yogita Borate, a classically trained singer. The founder of Swarmegha Creations, the winner of Zee Alpha SRGM and a gold medalist in MA vocal who is known for her melodious and soulful voice once again left her fans overwhelmed at her recent event “Jashn-E-ghazal” in Mumbai.

The event was a tribute to the evergreen legendary ghazal singers like Jagjit Singh ji, Talat Aziz ji, Hariharan ji and many more. The various ghazal songs and the compositions were sung by Yogita and the music arrangement was done by Vishal Dhumal at the event. The three hour programme was a fulfilling and an enriching experience for everyone at the concert. Yogita Borate shares with us that, "I am extremely happy to receive so much love and appreciation from everyone. I sing all genres of songs but somewhere ghazals have been extremely close to my heart." When she explained her musical journey and what music means to her, it left a deep emotional imprint in the hearts of her fans. The event was surely a musical treat for all and we look forward to more such beautiful shows of the talented singer in the future.