RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Nov 2022 15:27 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Yogita Borate enthralls audience with her soulful voice

MUMBAI: Ghazal lovers witnessed a mesmerising performance by Yogita Borate, a classically trained singer. The founder of Swarmegha Creations, the winner of Zee Alpha SRGM and a gold medalist in MA vocal who is known for her melodious and soulful voice once again left her fans overwhelmed at her recent event “Jashn-E-ghazal” in Mumbai.

The event was a tribute to the evergreen legendary ghazal singers like Jagjit Singh ji, Talat Aziz ji, Hariharan ji and many more. The various ghazal songs and the compositions were sung by Yogita and the music arrangement was done by Vishal Dhumal at the event. The three hour programme was a fulfilling and an enriching experience for everyone at the concert. Yogita Borate shares with us that, "I am extremely happy to receive so much love and appreciation from everyone. I sing all genres of songs but somewhere ghazals have been extremely close to my heart." When she explained her musical journey and what music means to her, it left a deep emotional imprint in the hearts of her fans. The event was surely a musical treat for all and we look forward to more such beautiful shows of the talented singer in the future.

Tags
Jagjit Singh Talat Aziz Hariharan music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Nov 2022

"Observing My Grandfather Roshan Taneja's Love, Passion And Honesty To Create Real Moments For Cinema, Grew Me As An Actor," Says Seerat Kapoor Ahead Of The Release Of Her Film Maarrich

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Roshan Taneja, a renowned acting coach to many celebrities, and the pioneer of method acting in India, recalls her late grandfather's teachings.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Artist Sanjay Maroo makes a comeback into the indie music scene with these releases

MUMBAI: Indie artist Sanjay Maroo is making a comeback into the indie music scene in the country with a string of single releases that he has planned over the next few months. His debut album in the 90's "Tu Hi Tu" was a runaway hit and he was amongst the pioneers of indie pop in the country.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Anoushka Shankar announces India tour

MUMBAI: Acclaimed sitar player, producer, film composer and activist Anoushka Shankar will be returning to India for a three-city tour this December.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Shillong Chamber Choir enchants audience at Interpol’s General Assembly

MUMBAI: The Pride of Shillong, Shillong Chamber Choir (SCC) performed an exclusive show for Interpol’s 90th General Assembly, witnessed by delegates from over 190 different countries.

read more
 | 04 Nov 2022

Experience the Magic of Jazz at NCPA with performances by Grammy-nominated musicians and bands

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing the International Jazz Festival this year, with Grammy-nominated musicians performing to create some of the finest and highest standard Jazz, Mumbai has ever heard.

read more

RnM Biz

FY 2022 guidance: Believe now anticipates organic growth in excess of +30%, Adjusted EBITDA margin at c. 4.5% and solid positive free cash flow

read more

The Q strengthens its Zara Hatke proposition with its latest Unique Family Entertainer original series 'Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya'

MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) ranked as the 5th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region As per CISAC Global Collection Report

MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more

Red FM Launches World Cup campaign "Mere Desh Ki Jersey"

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the “Mere read more

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
"Observing My Grandfather Roshan Taneja's Love, Passion And Honesty To Create Real Moments For Cinema, Grew Me As An Actor," Says Seerat Kapoor Ahead Of The Release Of Her Film Maarrich

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor, who is the granddaughter of Roshan Taneja, a renowned acting coach to many celebrities, and the pioneer of method acting in...read more

2
Anoushka Shankar announces India tour

MUMBAI: Acclaimed sitar player, producer, film composer and activist Anoushka Shankar will be returning to India for a three-city tour this December...read more

3
Catch Badass Ravi Kumar aka Himesh Reshammiya in the biggest romantic dance party anthem ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’!

MUMBAI: Get ready for the biggest romantic dance party anthem with ‘Butterfly Titiliyan’ that has blockbuster written all over it. Composed and sung...read more

4
Toronto-Based Blues Rocker EMILY MAC finds her strength on Fiery, sassy new single “Whiskey Like Me”

MUMBAI: Watering oneself down to suit the fickle tastes of someone else is never a good idea, though we’ve all likely done it before. Toronto blues-...read more

5
Singer Yogita Borate enthralls audience with her soulful voice

MUMBAI: Ghazal lovers witnessed a mesmerising performance by Yogita Borate, a classically trained singer. The founder of Swarmegha Creations, the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games