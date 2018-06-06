RadioandMusic
Disheartening to see tourists littering hill stations, beaches: RJ Raunac

MUMBAI: RJ Raunac, the man behind the voice of 'Baua' on a radio channel, is on a mission to create awareness about the ban on plastic as he feels disheartened to see tourists littering the hill stations and beaches with plastic waste.

"Over the years, India has emerged as one of the most favoured tourist destinations in the world. However, with no regulations in place, it is disheartening to see tourists littering the hill stations and beaches with plastic waste.

"The same people who travel abroad follow the rules and throw garbage in dustbins. They keep in mind how it would hamper their image or how it would attract a fine if they don't behave properly," he told IANS.

Radio station 93.5 RED FM pledges to change the way tourists commute this summer vacation with its new campaign "Rail Bana Denge" in collaboration with UN Environment and Indian Railways.

Talking about what all changes he wants to see, Raunac says that proper regulations are very essential.

"Although I know it would disappoint many, but during the peak season like summer vacations, there should be a cap on the number of people who can visit a particular place.

"Secondly there should be a substantial fine for littering and throwing garbage carelessly. The moment we implement this rule strictly I think the behaviour will change," he said.

(Source: IANS)

