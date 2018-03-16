RadioandMusic
News |  16 Mar 2018

I have been granted bail and will appeal in a higher court: Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: A court in Patiala on Friday convicted famous bhangra-pop singer Daler Mehndi in a 15-year-old human trafficking case.

Also Read: Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case

Pleading innocence, Daler told the media on Friday: "I have been granted bail. We will appeal in a higher court."
 
The singer went to twitter posting a video to let his fans know that he is out on bail. Further he also shares his thoughts about the case that in spite of finding no evidence against him, the court has doubts on him. As per the video, he will now appeal to the session’s court for justice.

Watch the video below:

 In the following tweet he proves his belief and faith in god and that the truth will be out to the audience soon.

Police had earlier moved two petitions before the court saying that Daler was not required in the case as he had nothing to do with the immigration fraud, called 'kabootarbaazi' -- meaning flying pigeons referring to numerous youth in Punjab trying to use illegal means to settle abroad.

Daler was arrested by the police in October 2003 along with his brother Shamsher Singh who died in October last year. They were arrested on the complainant who said he was duped of a huge sum of money by the brothers, who had promised to take him abroad as part of their musical group and to leave him in some western country to settle there.

Police officials, after investigations, had stated that the singers and other performers had got into a well-organised racket to illegally take youth out of Punjab to western countries by making them part of musical troupes. The youth were charged up to Rs 2 million in each case.

But after police started the proceedings that Daler had nothing to do with the immigration fraud case, the complainant moved court again objecting to the singer being discharged.

Daler's arrest was quite controversial at a police station in Patiala in 2003 as he was asked to strip by a few junior police officers during interrogation. He spent a few days behind the bars before being released on bail.

His younger brother, singer Mika, who accompanied him during the surrender in 2003, had to beat a hasty retreat near the police station when an ‘organised’ angry mob surrounded their vehicles.

(Source: IANS)

