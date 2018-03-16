Daler Mehndi convicted in human trafficking case

MUMBAI: A court in Patiala on Friday convicted Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi in a 15-year-old human trafficking case. He was sentenced to two years in jail.

According to a renowned publication, Daler and his brother Shamsher Singh had taken two troupes in 1998-1999. During this around 10 people were taken to the US group members and were dropped off illegally.

The two brothers have been allegedly accused for not only sending people abroad but also charging heavy ‘passage money’.



The police had registered a case against Daler and others after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.



A complainant, Bakhshish Singh, alleged that the deal never matured and the accused failed to return the money.



The case was registered in 2003 in Patiala. Daler was subsequently arrested and released on bail after a few days.

(Source: IANS)