Classical vocalist Mugdha Vaishampayan to perform at SurSagar

MUMBAI: Talented young and versatile singer Mugdha Vaishampayan is a vocalist gifted with a mellifluous voice. This very singer will perform in SurSagar. A live show put together by Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha that dedicates second Friday of every month to the rising stars of Hindustani Classical Music.

Mugdha was one of the finalists of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, the popular TV show in 2007-2008. Being committed to become an established Classical Vocalist Mugdha is pursuing rigorous training under the guidance of her guru Shri Nishad Bakre.

At Sursagar the singer will be accompanied by Yati Bhagwat on Tabla and Sudhanshu Gharpure on Harmonium.

The live show will take place at Sri Shanmukhananda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 9 March 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.