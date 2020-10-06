'Uri' composer Shashwat Sachdev wants youth to appreciate Hindustani classical music

MUMBAI: Composer Shashwat Sachdev is working on songs that he hopes will initiate the young generation to Hindustani classical music.

"It has been about a month since I am in Jaipur. It is a city very close to my heart because I began my classical music training here. My mother is very particular that I do riyaaz every day. I decided to make videos out of them (riyaaz sessions) and post these on social media," he said.

"This video series has helped me to stay in touch with the kind of music I learnt from my guru over 22 years and brush my understanding of it. They (younger people) think it is boring. I studied my Instagram insights and found that most of my followers are in the age group of 18 to 24 years. Hence, I thought of finding some sounds that the younger audience can relate to so that they understand the beauty of classical music," he said.

Last year, the young composer won the National Award for Best Background Music for "Uri: The Surgical Strike". Shashwat made his debut as a Bollywood composer in 2017 with the Anushka Sharma-starrer "Phillauri". He also scored some peppy numbers in "Veere Di Wedding".