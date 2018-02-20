Tanishk recreates Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Nit Khair Manga'

MUMBAI: The second song from the Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’cruz starrer film RAID is out and it is another love song. The first song was a recreated version of Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave with the same title.

Their next track Nit Khair Manga is a recreated song of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Sung by the legendary Sufi singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the song is produced with new lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir and is recreated by the master of recreations in Bollywood, Tanishk Bagchi.

Watch the song below:

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, A Panorama Studios Production, Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, RAID is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film releases on 16 March 2018.