News |  12 Feb 2018

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Sanu Ek Pal' recreated for RAID

MUMBAI: This Valentine's fall in love again with the latest romantic number Sanu Ek Pal from RAID. Originally sung by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the song is recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, penned by Manoj Muntashir and sung by none other than Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Interestingly, the song was earlier selected for T-Series’ other home production, however, when Ajay Devgn heard the recreated song, he insisted that it should be a part of Raid. Bhushan Kumar, hence decided to include this timeless melody in Raid.

The song beautifully captures the emotions of Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'cruz's characters. Their chemistry is remarkable throughout the song.

The song will be out today. The golden trio of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Ileana D'cruz which gave us the hit song Mere Rashke Qamar last year is yet again here to make the audiences swoon over their music. 

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, A Panorama Studios Production, Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. The film releases on 16 March 2018.

